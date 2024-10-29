Top 10 scenes of Liangzhu Culture Corridor released
Liangzhu Culture Corridor, with the Archeological Ruins of Liangzhu City at the core, links Liangzhu, the Grand Canal, and the Jingshan cultural heritage. It includes cultural, ecological and industrial resources and shapes many intellectual properties in Yuhang District.
In an effort to boost tourism and cultural industries, the local department has revealed the "Top 10 Scenes of Liangzhu Culture Corridor" after six months of online voting. Shanghai Daily takes a look and finds some noteworthy spots.
Yaoshan Altar sunrise
Yaoshan Altar was where the ancient Liangzhu people worshipped their gods, ancestors, and nature during the Neolithic Liangzhu civilization.
Today, the altar seems a guardian of history, quietly telling the stories of the bygone eras. The symphony of nature and history is taken on here, creating a grand and tranquil picture.
Standing on the ancient altar, gazing through the curtain of time, one can see the sun slowly rising from the horizon. The sunlight pierces the clouds, casting a sacred glow upon the altar.
Mojiao Hill palace
Mojiao Hill Palace is the center of Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City Park. The whole park, which covers an area of 3.66 square kilometers, is considered a window to showcase the country's long history.
Standing at the ruins on Mojiao Hill, visitors can feel the grandeur of the ancient palace, the peak of glory days, and the proof of history throughout millennia.
Liangzhu archeological ruins
The Archeological Ruins of Liangzhu City is a major archeological discovery of China in the 20th century and an important cultural site that witnessed the 5,000-year civilization of the country.
Over the years, 11 early-stage dams and the surrounding agricultural area have been excavated in Liangzhu, bringing the past glory to light. Among them, Shiwu Dam is the best preserved, which signifies that Liangzhu people already had the engineering skills to conserve water and shows a harmonious coexistence between human life and nature.
National archives of publications
The National Archives of Publications and Culture in Yuhang District is one of the four venues in China that preserve the nation's ancient texts and modern publications.
The venue consists of four areas: exhibition, preservation, tunnel storage and communication. It showcases a variety of archives, including ancient books, bronze inscriptions and manuscripts, as well as historical documents that chronicle Chinese history and civilization.
The venue also hosts research lectures and seminars to promote Chinese culture and boost cultural exchanges.
Jingshan tea ritual
Jingshan Temple dates back 1,200 years to the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) when Buddhism boomed. The number of pilgrims peaked during the Southern Song Dynasty(1127-1279) when Jingshan became the largest temple in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River.
The traditional Chinese tea ceremony became a ritual, which is believed to have originated at the temple. The process includes a series of performances, procedures and particular criterion for using tea leaves and vessels.
Nanshan Buddhism art
The Buddhist grottoes in Nanshan Village were carved during the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368). Throughout subsequent dynasties, only 14 Buddha sculptures have remained. With dignified shapes, symmetrical proportions, vivid images and rich expressions, they showcase the skilled craft of stone carving of Yuan Dynasty Buddhism art.
Liangzhu jade and pottery
The 9,500-square-meter Liangzhu Museum is an attraction, not only a functional space. Based on four simple rectangular bars covered in the warm hues of golden Iranian stone, the museum has the feeling of calm and tranquility.
The minimalist structure is a bold, modern contrast to the ancient and elaborate jades, silks and lacquerware of the Liangzhu people. The tan and cream-colored stone facade of the museum evokes the color of famous Liangzhu jade.
Visitors could form a well-rounded picture of the Liangzhu Civilization through the exhibits on view. For over 5,000 years, people have resided in the area around present-day Liangzhu.
The findings including jade, lacquered articles and pottery demonstrate the existence of a vibrant prehistoric culture in the Yangtze River Delta region.