Top 10 scenes of Liangzhu Culture Corridor released

Liangzhu Culture Corridor, with the Archeological Ruins of Liangzhu City at the core, links Liangzhu, the Grand Canal, and the Jingshan cultural heritage. It includes cultural, ecological and industrial resources and shapes many intellectual properties in Yuhang District. In an effort to boost tourism and cultural industries, the local department has revealed the "Top 10 Scenes of Liangzhu Culture Corridor" after six months of online voting. Shanghai Daily takes a look and finds some noteworthy spots. Yaoshan Altar sunrise Yaoshan Altar was where the ancient Liangzhu people worshipped their gods, ancestors, and nature during the Neolithic Liangzhu civilization. Today, the altar seems a guardian of history, quietly telling the stories of the bygone eras. The symphony of nature and history is taken on here, creating a grand and tranquil picture. Standing on the ancient altar, gazing through the curtain of time, one can see the sun slowly rising from the horizon. The sunlight pierces the clouds, casting a sacred glow upon the altar.

Mojiao Hill palace Mojiao Hill Palace is the center of Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City Park. The whole park, which covers an area of 3.66 square kilometers, is considered a window to showcase the country's long history. Standing at the ruins on Mojiao Hill, visitors can feel the grandeur of the ancient palace, the peak of glory days, and the proof of history throughout millennia. Liangzhu archeological ruins The Archeological Ruins of Liangzhu City is a major archeological discovery of China in the 20th century and an important cultural site that witnessed the 5,000-year civilization of the country. Over the years, 11 early-stage dams and the surrounding agricultural area have been excavated in Liangzhu, bringing the past glory to light. Among them, Shiwu Dam is the best preserved, which signifies that Liangzhu people already had the engineering skills to conserve water and shows a harmonious coexistence between human life and nature. National archives of publications The National Archives of Publications and Culture in Yuhang District is one of the four venues in China that preserve the nation's ancient texts and modern publications. The venue consists of four areas: exhibition, preservation, tunnel storage and communication. It showcases a variety of archives, including ancient books, bronze inscriptions and manuscripts, as well as historical documents that chronicle Chinese history and civilization. The venue also hosts research lectures and seminars to promote Chinese culture and boost cultural exchanges.

