The century-long cultural and artistic connections between China and France are explored through the lens of the Art Deco decorative art movement in the new exhibition "Résonances Art Déco: Paris Chic - Shanghai Moderne," which runs through February at BUND 33 in Shanghai. As the name suggests, the exhibition centers on Art Deco, which originated in Paris and rapidly spread worldwide, establishing the aesthetic roots of Shanghai's modern urban culture. In the 1920s to 1930s, amid significant post-war changes of the human mind, the sound and fury of the machine era, and the restructuring of urban spaces by commodity economics, Art Deco evolved from an aesthetic movement rooted in emerging art and luxury decorations into a style that shaped public aesthetic sensibilities.

Ti Gong

"I would call Art Deco a movement rather than a certain kind of style," curator Violet Wang told Shanghai Daily. "Art Deco never had a so-called artistic manifesto. It started as some artists began to look for new hopes representing a new era after World War I, pursuing modernity and borrowing inspiration from contemporary elements," she said. The exhibition traces the origins of Art Deco, revisiting the historical context in which this artistic movement flourished. Wang said the exhibition does not follow a linear historical narrative or conventional categorical divisions. Instead, it weaves together works from various artistic disciplines and aesthetic media across ten chapters within the century-old space of BUND 33.

Ti Gong

Visitors can explore the evolution of the rich and creative Art Deco from urban landscapes and interior spaces to crafts, clothing, jewelry, and visual culture. The exhibits include patrimonial collections from le Mobilier national; the Palais Galliera, Musée de la Mode de la Ville de Paris; la Cinémathèque française; and renowned jewelry houses Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. There are also valuable private collection by Ding Yi, a local artist who has focused on Shanghai's Art Deco for twenty years. "Art Deco is both a distinct movement in design history and an international social reform movement," Ding said.

Ti Gong

"In the 1930s, Shanghai showcased Art Deco not only in architecture and interior design, but also in everyday objects, fashion, publications, and nearly every aspect of life," he added. "This movement spurred the city's urban development." The exhibition also features Résonances, a special chapter combining experimental film and contemporary photographs created by Bruno Aveillan under the commission of exhibition organizer Hantang Culture. "Résonances Art Déco" is a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, as well as the 100th anniversary of the Art Deco decorative art movement.

Ti Gong