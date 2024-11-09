German artist reimagines literary classic

Bluerider ART Shanghai is presenting a new solo exhibition by German contemporary artist Ruprecht von Kaufmann, titled “Der Weisse Wal” (The White Whale).

Bluerider ART Shanghai is presenting a new solo exhibition by German contemporary artist Ruprecht von Kaufmann, titled “Der Weisse Wal” (The White Whale). Inspired by Herman Melville’s literary classic “Moby-Dick,” the exhibition invites viewers into Kaufmann’s vivid reinterpretation of the novel’s iconic themes. Known for his emotionally charged, narrative style, Kaufmann uses this body of work to delve deeply into humanity’s encounters with the unknown and the elemental power of nature. Through “Der Weisse Wal,” he revisits themes of existence, loneliness, and the quiet reverence for the forces that lie beyond human control. Kaufmann’s paintings are celebrated for their haunting atmospheres and layered storytelling. His work resides in a space between realism and the surreal, capturing the human condition with a raw, dreamlike quality. With roots in figurative art, Kaufmann’s pieces often have the feel of unfinished tales, as if the stories continue to unfold beyond the canvas. His thick, textured layers of oil paint and collage techniques lend each piece a visceral depth, while his choice to blur or scrape away portions of the canvas preserves a sense of fluidity and imperfection that reflects the unpredictability of life itself. The sea in “Moby-Dick,” both in its narrative and symbolic forms, resonates powerfully with Kaufmann’s exploration of existential themes. In the exhibition, Kaufmann reimagines the ocean as more than a backdrop — it becomes a metaphor for the internal landscapes of isolation, absurdity, freedom, and the pursuit of meaning. Through a striking contrast of colors and a deliberate interplay between reality and fantasy, Kaufmann’s work evokes a rich emotional landscape, where dark humor and melancholy mingle with resilience and the human longing for connection.

The focal point of the exhibition, a striking triptych titled Der Weisse Wal (The White Whale), spans 3.67 meters and is a powerful new creation from 2024. In this piece, von Kaufmann brings a sense of mystery and the unknown to life through cool and dark tones, weaving an atmosphere that feels both foreboding and captivating. Key details are emphasized with vivid touches of brightness, drawing the eye to essential elements within the piece and heightening its visual impact. Approaching the work, viewers are drawn into an immersive, slightly lowered perspective, as though floating on or beneath the water’s surface. A sinking figure, possibly a crew member, drifts below, while another clutches a small, precious creature onboard, refusing to let go. The absence of a clear horizon enhances the scene’s disorientation, leaving viewers unanchored. This deliberate loss of perspective captures the precarious tension between humanity and nature, where clarity and balance remain ever elusive. “The paintings are a unique product of my imagination and fantasy, created without any reference to photos, models, or existing images,” von Kaufmann said. “These paintings are an invitation to enter a slightly strange world — one that is closely connected to our real-life experiences.”

In another work, two sailors stand aboard a ship, one on the right gazing into the distance through binoculars. The horizon line is obscured, shrouding the scene in mystery. A faint, smoky trail lingers in the background sky, its source ambiguous — perhaps a burning ship, or maybe a distant shoreline. This lack of clarity leaves viewers uncertain of the scene’s context. In the lower left, a mermaid appears to have been pulled aboard along with a net of fish. Interestingly, the sailors seem entirely unfazed by her presence, as if such surreal encounters are part of their everyday reality. They continue with their tasks, focusing on cutting ropes or searching the horizon, seemingly oblivious to the strange figure before them. This indifference reflects a profoundly human tendency: in our pursuit of distant goals, we often overlook the extraordinary events unfolding around us in the present moment. Kaufmann’s work subtly critiques this human characteristic, inviting viewers to consider what might go unnoticed in their own lives.

His inspirations range from literature and mythology to film and personal experiences. In the piece “IM TRAUM REDE ICH MIT KASSANDRA” (In My Dream, I Speak with Kassandra), Kaufmann presents Kassandra as a spectral figure, leaning forward, burdened by her unheeded knowledge. Known in Greek mythology as the princess of Troy gifted with prophetic vision, Kassandra was cursed so that no one would believe her warnings. Beside her stands a faceless figure — unable to see or hear, symbolizing those who ignored her prophecies. This sensory absence captures humanity's deep reluctance to face difficult truths, creating a profound contrast between Kassandra’s insight and the figure’s oblivion. The artwork becomes a meditation on ignored wisdom and the pain of being unheard, inviting viewers to consider the cost of disregarding uncomfortable truths.