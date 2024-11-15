﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Pina Bausch's signature work makes its China debut

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  22:07 UTC+8, 2024-11-15       0
Performance at the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater features 35 dancers chosen from 13 African countries to perform the late choreographer's creation.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  22:07 UTC+8, 2024-11-15       0

Dancer and choreographer Pina Bausch's signature "The Rite of Spring" made its China debut in Shanghai during the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival this week. It featured an all-African cast.

Known as Germany's "first lady of modern dance," Bausch's approach was noted for blending expressive and dramatic movement with stage sets and sound, and its influence on the international development of dance. She died in 2009 at the age of 68.

Produced by the Pina Bausch Foundation, Senegal's École des Sables and Britain's Sadler's Wells, this version of "The Rite of Spring" is performed by a specially assembled company of 35 dancers from African countries.

Producer Suzanne Walker said getting the cast together was never easy due to issues such as different schedules and visa problems.

"The whole group of over 50 people are from 16 countries, including 13 African countries," she said. "Some are professional dancers, while some are choreographers and dance teachers. They work and explore together."

Pina Bausch's signature work makes its China debut
Ti Gong

The version of "The Rite of Spring" performed in Shanghai had its premier in Spain in 2021.

Salomon Bausch, Pina's son and founder of the Pina Bausch Foundation, said "The Rite of Spring" had been performed by a number of European troupes before the African cast version.

"I don't want to call it an African version, as it is exactly the same dance," he said. "The restaging directors and (African veteran dancer) Germaine Acogny gave me new ideas in communication to form a new ensemble and share this dance with people around the world. So we organized auditions in African countries."

The dancers have various backgrounds including contemporary dance, ballet, and even hip-hop. To perform using "Pina's vocabulary" was a challenging learning process for some.

Pina Bausch's signature work makes its China debut
Ti Gong

The dancers in the show are from 13 African countries.

Faithful to Igor Stravinsky's composition, "The Rite of Spring" examines unyielding ritual, with the sacrifice of a "chosen one" changing the seasons from winter to spring.

Bausch's works often explored themes connected to trauma. She was also good at helping dancers discover fragility, rage, and all kinds of inner feelings.

South African dancer Sonia Zandile Constable explained her understanding of the sacrifice theme in the work.

Pina Bausch's signature work makes its China debut
Ti Gong

A woman is sacrificed at the end of the dance.

"For African women, success means having a house and a family," she said. "When growing up, I decided to become a dancer, which brought many struggles, costs and even sacrifices. A woman is sacrificed at the end of this dance. In life, it is often women who make the most sacrifices."

She added: "By participating in this dance, I want to share with you that some sacrifices transcend the individual and are for all of humanity. If necessary, I am willing to make the sacrifice."

In addition to "The Rite of Spring," audiences can enjoy two solo dances in the triple bill – Bausch's solo "PHILIPS 836 887 DS" performed by Eva Pageix, and Germaine Acogny's "Homage to the Ancestors."

Pina Bausch's signature work makes its China debut
Ti Gong

Eva Pageix performs Pina Bausch's solo "PHILIPS 836 887 DS."

Performance info

Dates: November 15-16, 7:30pm; November 17, 2pm

Tickets: 180-1,280 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Rd 虹桥路1650号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai International Dance Center
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     