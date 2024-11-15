Performance at the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater features 35 dancers chosen from 13 African countries to perform the late choreographer's creation.

Dancer and choreographer Pina Bausch's signature "The Rite of Spring" made its China debut in Shanghai during the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival this week. It featured an all-African cast. Known as Germany's "first lady of modern dance," Bausch's approach was noted for blending expressive and dramatic movement with stage sets and sound, and its influence on the international development of dance. She died in 2009 at the age of 68.



Produced by the Pina Bausch Foundation, Senegal's École des Sables and Britain's Sadler's Wells, this version of "The Rite of Spring" is performed by a specially assembled company of 35 dancers from African countries. Producer Suzanne Walker said getting the cast together was never easy due to issues such as different schedules and visa problems. "The whole group of over 50 people are from 16 countries, including 13 African countries," she said. "Some are professional dancers, while some are choreographers and dance teachers. They work and explore together."

Ti Gong

Salomon Bausch, Pina's son and founder of the Pina Bausch Foundation, said "The Rite of Spring" had been performed by a number of European troupes before the African cast version. "I don't want to call it an African version, as it is exactly the same dance," he said. "The restaging directors and (African veteran dancer) Germaine Acogny gave me new ideas in communication to form a new ensemble and share this dance with people around the world. So we organized auditions in African countries." The dancers have various backgrounds including contemporary dance, ballet, and even hip-hop. To perform using "Pina's vocabulary" was a challenging learning process for some.

Ti Gong

Faithful to Igor Stravinsky's composition, "The Rite of Spring" examines unyielding ritual, with the sacrifice of a "chosen one" changing the seasons from winter to spring. Bausch's works often explored themes connected to trauma. She was also good at helping dancers discover fragility, rage, and all kinds of inner feelings. South African dancer Sonia Zandile Constable explained her understanding of the sacrifice theme in the work.

Ti Gong

"For African women, success means having a house and a family," she said. "When growing up, I decided to become a dancer, which brought many struggles, costs and even sacrifices. A woman is sacrificed at the end of this dance. In life, it is often women who make the most sacrifices." She added: "By participating in this dance, I want to share with you that some sacrifices transcend the individual and are for all of humanity. If necessary, I am willing to make the sacrifice." In addition to "The Rite of Spring," audiences can enjoy two solo dances in the triple bill – Bausch's solo "PHILIPS 836 887 DS" performed by Eva Pageix, and Germaine Acogny's "Homage to the Ancestors."

Ti Gong