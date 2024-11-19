﻿
Russian artist explores the infinite in latest exhibition

Marina Fedorova's "CosmoDreams" art project opens at the Powerlong Museum taking visitors to an immersive world centered on the future, nature, home and the spirit of exploration.
Ti Gong

Nature features in Marina Fedorova's "Journey with Cosmodreams: Exploring the Infinite" exhibition.

The latest presentation of large-scale art project "CosmoDreams" by Russian contemporary artist Marina Fedorova has opened at the Powerlong Museum in Shanghai's suburban Minhang District.

"Journey with Cosmodreams: Exploring the Infinite" features a collision of art and imagination with Fedorova building an immersive world centered on the future, nature, home and the spirit of exploration through a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, digital art and virtual reality.

Ti Gong

The exhibition blurs the boundaries between reality and imagination.

The exhibition is a clever blend of spatial design and artwork, blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.

Visitors will be immersed in a multi-layered "simulated" space, traveling freely between the universe and the Earth, experiencing the power of nature and the vision of the city of the future.

Ti Gong

The exhibition enables people to go on a virtual journey using their phones.

With her dreamy visual language, Fedorova outlines a universe that is both strange and familiar.

In this vast space and time, people will not only experience their own insignificance, but also rethink the complex relationship between human beings, environment and the world.

The five exhibition areas extend from outer space to the city of the future, and then delve into the intertwining of nature and human emotions, weaving a poetic dialogue between mankind and the universe.

Ti Gong

The exhibition explores topics such as the future, nature, and home.

The exhibition incorporates a variety of innovative technological experiences, some of which cleverly incorporate the artist's augmented reality (AR) effects.

Visitors can use their phones to explore and scan a QR code near a specific work to unlock hidden surprises and interactive elements behind the work for a more immersive experience.

Ti Gong

Marina Fedorova talks to visitors about her exhibition.

If you go:

Opening hours: 10am-6pm, closed on Monday, through February 16

Venue: Hall 7, PLM Shanghai 上海宝龙美术馆7号厅

Address: 3055 Caobao Road (near Xinzhen Road), Minhang District 闵行区漕宝路3055号(近新镇路)

Admission: 89-215 yuan

Ti Gong

Scan the QR code to buy tickets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
