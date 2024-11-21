University design award launches global selection of ideas and proposals
The 2024 "Lida Design Award" has recently launched its global selection of creative design ideas and proposals from international college students to support the construction and renovation of the country's rural primary schools.
The award from the Shanghai Lida University encourages young talented designers from around the world to demonstrate their design plans for the classrooms, teaching equipment, school buildings, cultural activity space, and dining areas of the school.
In other categories, students can also compete and showcase their talents in the design of image art, space art, product art, and digital media art.
As intangible cultural heritage is facing challenges of inheritance and innovation around the world, the award will also explore the integration model between intangible cultural heritage and modern cultural and creative industries.
Students can log on to http://www.lidadesignaward.com/ to submit their design work with a deadline of November 30.