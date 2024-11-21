Feature / Art & Culture

University design award launches global selection of ideas and proposals

The "Lida Design Award" from Shanghai Lida University encourages young global designers to demonstrate their designs for a range of school spaces.
The award from the Shanghai Lida University encourages young talented designers from around the world to demonstrate their designs.

The 2024 "Lida Design Award" has recently launched its global selection of creative design ideas and proposals from international college students to support the construction and renovation of the country's rural primary schools.

The award from the Shanghai Lida University encourages young talented designers from around the world to demonstrate their design plans for the classrooms, teaching equipment, school buildings, cultural activity space, and dining areas of the school.

The design talents of international college students are displayed at the award.

Students compete in varied design categories.

In other categories, students can also compete and showcase their talents in the design of image art, space art, product art, and digital media art.

As intangible cultural heritage is facing challenges of inheritance and innovation around the world, the award will also explore the integration model between intangible cultural heritage and modern cultural and creative industries.

Students can log on to http://www.lidadesignaward.com/ to submit their design work with a deadline of November 30.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
