Exploring female artistic creativity in Jiangnan during Ming, Qing dynasties

The Hangzhou Museum is hosting a unique exhibition of 160 paintings and calligraphic works by female scholars, in collaboration with 16 other museums and galleries in China. Visitors to the exhibition can explore women's art from the Ming (1368–1644) and Qing (1644–1911) dynasties in the Jiangnan area.

Jiangnan refers to the southern part of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River, mainly covering present-day Shanghai, southern Jiangsu Province and northern Zhejiang Province.

Since the mid-14th century, this area experienced rapid social and economic development, alongside thriving academic thought. Open-minded families made great strides, allowing their daughters and wives to study literature, calligraphy and painting.

Before the Ming Dynasty, feudal society often confined women to their homes, believing they should avoid outside contact and devote themselves solely to their husbands and children, leaving them with no social life.

Consequently, the feudal education system led to the dominance of men in literature and art. Women were banned from receiving education, and illiterate females were often considered to have better morals because of it.

Ingenious and unique

At the exhibition, people could view how the women living in the Jiangnan region began to spring out in the art field by virtue of ingenuity and unique aesthetics.

Ma Shouzhen is regarded as a pioneering Ming Dynasty woman who sought social status, symbolizing emerging changes in women's social thinking.

Ma was well-known for her talented skills in portraying orchids and bamboo, as well as writing poems. Instead of depicting women's lives confined to their chambers, highlighting their loneliness and longing for the outside world, Ma chose to focus on mainstream themes common in the painting genres of male scholars.

With social development, influential male literati began supporting women in the arts, raising public awareness of education. In return, many women started to realize their self-worth through art and elevated their social status by improving their literacy.

Painting gifts became a key virtue for educated women in the Ming Dynasty, leading families to cultivate their daughters' artistic skills. As a result, a group of prominent female painters emerged in the culturally and commercially thriving Jiangnan region.