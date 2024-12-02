﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Art exhibition highlights social and cultural challenges

Xin Dongwang's paintings, on show at the China Art Museum, depict ordinary people such as peasants and migrant laborers and highlight social and cultural issues.
"Breakfast," oil on canvas

Xin Dongwang's solo exhibition is being held at the China Art Museum.

Xin, a proponent of the New Realism movement in Chinese contemporary oil painting, incorporates social concern and humanism into his work.

The exhibition, organized by the China Art Museum and the Shanghai Academy of Fine Art at Shanghai University, comprises 200 of Xin's artworks and sketches, allowing viewers to gain insight into the artist's biography, art concept, and philosophy.

Born in 1963 in a small village in Hebei Province, Xin grew up in a poor household with harsh living conditions, which explains his intimate grasp of society's underclass.

Unlike his peers, Xin focuses on depicting common laborers like peasants and migrant workers on his canvas, rather than displaying his painting technique.

"Tomorrow — Cloud to Sunny," oil on canvas

"He creates a 'portrait of the times' in China, mirroring not only the changes in society but also the inner side of the characters," said Ceng Zhenggang, chairman of Shanghai Artist Association.

This exhibition is not just a retrospective of Xin's artistic career, but also a study and investigation into how contemporary art addresses social and cultural challenges.

Xin defies the constraints of traditional painting techniques, exploring a freer and more personal mode of expression. He quickly merges the characteristics of traditional culture into Western oil painting, developing his distinctive artistic expression.

The artworks "Early Morning," "Tomorrow — Clouds Turning to Sunshine," and "The Ferry" illustrate the artist's concerns for societal change, as well as his interest in and comments on social issues.

Xin's works are founded on the traditional Chinese aesthetics, incorporating the mood and flavor of traditional culture into Western oil painting techniques, and investigating how to construct a national modern art expression in the global art setting.

"Golden Wedding Anniversary," oil on canvas

For example, his 2008 painting, "Golden Wedding Anniversary," depicts an elderly couple sitting. According to Xin, the elderly couple said that they had not gotten along with each other throughout their marriage and had never sat so close together before.

"During breaks, the old lady always blamed the old man, complaining that he was clumsy, while the old man always accused her of being too talkative," Xin recalled.

The exhibition includes the artist's sketches and drafts, allowing visitors to visualize how the work evolved from the artist's initial conception to completion.

Exhibition Info:

Date: Through February 12, 2025, 10am-6pm (closed on Mondays)

Address: 205 Shangnan Road

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
China Art Museum
