﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Biggest exhibition of Chinese artist Liu Haisu's calligraphy on show

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:53 UTC+8, 2024-12-03       0
Liu Haisu, regarded as a spiritual leader and academic mentor to emerging artists, has his calligraphy artworks on display at the Liu Haisu Art Museum until January 15, 2025.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:53 UTC+8, 2024-12-03       0
Biggest exhibition of Chinese artist Liu Haisu's calligraphy on show

The largest calligraphy exhibition of Liu Haisu is on show at Liu Haisu Art Museum.

Liu Haisu's largest calligraphy exhibition is on display at the Liu Haisu Art Museum until January 15, 2025.

The exhibits, which take up six halls in the museum, comprise 200 pieces of calligraphy done by Liu.

Liu (1896-1994), a major figure in China's modern art history, is regarded as a "spiritual leader and academic mentor" to the subsequent generation with seminal influence.

A painter, calligrapher, art educator, and art historian, Liu was one of the first to incorporate elements of Western post-impressionism painting into the traditional Chinese splash-ink style.

Biggest exhibition of Chinese artist Liu Haisu's calligraphy on show

A visitor appreciates calligraphy works by Liu Haisu.

"Today's young people no longer think that calligraphy is a must-learn skill," said Jin Wenyi, the exhibition's curator. "When you look back in history, calligraphy is actually the 'cultural gene' in the blood of every Chinese person. A pen and a sheet of paper were once considered the 'standard equipment' of Chinese intellectuals."

However, a computer keyboard now replaces them, allowing users to enter information using a variety of fonts that can be mixed, deconstructed, or reassembled.

"While enjoying the convenience brought by the technological progress, we realized that calligraphy becomes something related to intangible cultural heritage, and only a few people can master the unique skill."

Thus, Jin and his curatorial team want to highlight a number of questions throughout the exhibition, such as "Is there still a point in learning calligraphy?" "How to bring the audience to experience the traditions and culture that have influenced China for thousands of years?

"We hope that Liu Haisu and his calligraphy would ignite the interest and passion among the viewers toward the charm of Chinese calligraphy," Jin said.

Biggest exhibition of Chinese artist Liu Haisu's calligraphy on show

Pictures of Liu Haisu and his wife Xia Yiqiao

Biggest exhibition of Chinese artist Liu Haisu's calligraphy on show

Liu Chan, Liu Haisu's daughter, at the exhibition

Some argue that calligraphy, through those brushstrokes, reflects a person's character, emotion, experience, and self-cultivation because it is more than just a writing skill.

Liu's calligraphy work may serve as proof.

Visitors will be able to see papers and letters written by Liu to his family. These works are among the most popular at the exhibition. Among them are five letters sent to his wife, Xia Yiqiao, in which he expressed his worry for the world, discussed art concepts, and exchanged information with relatives and friends.

Calligraphy is commonly regarded as a beautiful art form, yet these "daily writings" with the flavor of everyday life best show the calligrapher's true character.

The exhibition also features some of Liu's imitations of old Chinese masterpieces and it is also interesting for visitors to compare the brushstrokes in Liu's paintings to the curves he penned in calligraphy.

Exhibition Info：

Date: Through January 15, 2025 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Venue: Liu Haisu Art Museum

Address: 1609 Yan'an Rd W. 延安西路1609号

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     