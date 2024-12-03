Biggest exhibition of Chinese artist Liu Haisu's calligraphy on show

Liu Haisu, regarded as a spiritual leader and academic mentor to emerging artists, has his calligraphy artworks on display at the Liu Haisu Art Museum until January 15, 2025.

Liu Haisu's largest calligraphy exhibition is on display at the Liu Haisu Art Museum until January 15, 2025. The exhibits, which take up six halls in the museum, comprise 200 pieces of calligraphy done by Liu. Liu (1896-1994), a major figure in China's modern art history, is regarded as a "spiritual leader and academic mentor" to the subsequent generation with seminal influence. A painter, calligrapher, art educator, and art historian, Liu was one of the first to incorporate elements of Western post-impressionism painting into the traditional Chinese splash-ink style.

"Today's young people no longer think that calligraphy is a must-learn skill," said Jin Wenyi, the exhibition's curator. "When you look back in history, calligraphy is actually the 'cultural gene' in the blood of every Chinese person. A pen and a sheet of paper were once considered the 'standard equipment' of Chinese intellectuals." However, a computer keyboard now replaces them, allowing users to enter information using a variety of fonts that can be mixed, deconstructed, or reassembled. "While enjoying the convenience brought by the technological progress, we realized that calligraphy becomes something related to intangible cultural heritage, and only a few people can master the unique skill." Thus, Jin and his curatorial team want to highlight a number of questions throughout the exhibition, such as "Is there still a point in learning calligraphy?" "How to bring the audience to experience the traditions and culture that have influenced China for thousands of years? "We hope that Liu Haisu and his calligraphy would ignite the interest and passion among the viewers toward the charm of Chinese calligraphy," Jin said.

Some argue that calligraphy, through those brushstrokes, reflects a person's character, emotion, experience, and self-cultivation because it is more than just a writing skill. Liu's calligraphy work may serve as proof. Visitors will be able to see papers and letters written by Liu to his family. These works are among the most popular at the exhibition. Among them are five letters sent to his wife, Xia Yiqiao, in which he expressed his worry for the world, discussed art concepts, and exchanged information with relatives and friends. Calligraphy is commonly regarded as a beautiful art form, yet these "daily writings" with the flavor of everyday life best show the calligrapher's true character. The exhibition also features some of Liu's imitations of old Chinese masterpieces and it is also interesting for visitors to compare the brushstrokes in Liu's paintings to the curves he penned in calligraphy.