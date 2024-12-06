﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Exploring the art of human-animal connection at Fotografiska

Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  17:20 UTC+8, 2024-12-06       0
Behind each pet lies a story that speaks not only about them, but also about us. To think about it, we can visit a new exhibition at Fotografiska: "The Pet Show."
Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Animals are like little angels sent to earth to teach us how to love. They don’t get angry or play silly games. They are always there for us. – Whitney Mandel

We see pets as companions and symbols of something important in our lives. But what if I told you that behind each pet lies a story that speaks not only about them, but also about us? To think about it, we can visit a new exhibition at Fotografiska: "The Pet Show."

The relationship between humans and animals runs deep, stretching back thousands of years. It’s a connection that is both practical and profoundly emotional. From the moment our ancestors domesticated the first dogs, animals became more than just helpers—they became companions, shaping a bond built on mutual trust and love. In the beginning, animals were essential to human survival. Dogs guarded homes and hunted alongside their owners, horses and oxen plowed fields, and cats kept pests at bay. These relationships were rooted in utility, but over time, something deeper emerged. People began to recognize that animals weren’t just useful—they could be loyal, empathetic, and even nurturing.

As time went on, animals became more than workers or protectors for humans. They became family. In ancient Egypt, cats were revered as sacred beings. In many Indigenous cultures, animal spirits symbolized guidance, strength, and protection. Today, this connection is no less meaningful. Studies show that spending time with animals can lower stress, ease loneliness, and even aid recovery from illness. Interacting with animals brings out raw, genuine emotions, offering a reprieve from the complexities of human relationships. At its core, the relationship between humans and animals is built on a shared ability to feel. Animals can sense our emotions—fear, joy, sadness—and respond in ways that often feel intuitive. They don’t need words to comfort or connect. Think about a dog greeting its owner. It doesn’t care about your flaws or mistakes; it’s just happy to see you. That kind of unconditional love is rare, and it’s why the bond between people and animals feels so profound. It’s a relationship that embodies some of the most fundamental human values—love, loyalty,

Animals also reflect the best parts of humanity back to us. They teach us about patience, responsibility, and the beauty of unconditional love. For many people, pets provide emotional warmth and a sense of belonging that’s hard to replicate in human relationships. Animals have long been muses for artists, writers, and philosophers. Leonardo da Vinci called them “masterpieces of nature,” and that sentiment is still alive today. The exhibition like The Pet Show, explores the emotional connection between humans, pets, and art. It does not give answers, it invites to dialogue and reflection: What is the relationship between pets and humans?

From ancient hunters to modern pet owners, the bond between humans and animals remains unshaken. It’s a relationship that embodies some of the most fundamental human values—love, loyalty, and understanding. And while it might seem simple at first glance, this connection runs far deeper than we often realize, linking us to nature, to each other, and to ourselves.

Photo by Ralph Hargarten

Photo by Winnie Au

Arina Yakupova / SHINE
Photo by Leila Jeffreys

Photo by Gerrard Gethings

If yo go:

Date: December 7, 2024 - March 9, 2025

Time: Tuesday to Sunday 10:30–23:00

Address: Guangfu Road, Jing'an District, Shanghai. 上海市静安区光复路 127号 No. 127

Ticket: 120RMB (Regular)

Source: SHINE
Follow Us

