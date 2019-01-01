'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 91: 千里之行,始于足下 (qiān lǐ zhī xíng,shǐ yú zú xià)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Clarissa from Indonesia believes that taking the first step is the key to success. This has motivated her to take the first step in learning a new language.

