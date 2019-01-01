'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 92: 有志者事竟成 (yǒu zhì zhě shì jìng chéng)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

This expression has deeply inspired Sara, who is from Spain, and it makes her believe that as long as she had an ambition, nothing was impossible. She hopes to use it to inspire more people to strive to achieve their ambitions.

