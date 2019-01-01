'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 93: 松弛感 (sōng chí gǎn)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

In the hustle and bustle of Shanghai, Spanish teacher Elle has found this Chinese phrase to be the key to coping with life pressures.

Whether it's strolling through parks, dancing flamenco, reading books, or practicing calligraphy, relaxing has helped her discover a comfortable lifestyle.

