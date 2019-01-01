'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 94: 巴铁(bā tiě)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Chinese often affectionately call Pakistani ba tie, symbolizing the brotherly friendship between the Chinese and Pakistani people. Whenever Aneeqa, a Pakistani, says this term has touched her heart as it has made her feel valued and connected to her Chinese friends.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.