Experience the Song Dynasty charm and elegance in Hangzhou
15:47 UTC+8, 2025-01-03 0
Travel with Charlie through Hangzhou, and experience the Song Dynasty charm and elegance.
Hangzhou, what kind of Song Dynasty (960–1279) charm does it hold?
Travel with Charlie through Hangzhou, feel the rich Jiangnan region's Song Dynasty allure, experience the elegant and graceful Song-style attires, take a look at the colorful Song Dynasty porcelain, and together appreciate the West Lake landscape in the legendary Song novels.
