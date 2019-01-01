'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 96: 我喝茶 (wǒ hē chá)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Magalie, from New York, is a tea enthusiast. She loves spending hours in teahouses around the city, enjoying the pleasure of drinking tea and chatting with friends. She says that drinking tea has helped her better understand Chinese culture.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.





