The world is a stage for these biracial sisters

  18:26 UTC+8, 2025-01-17       0
The Scola sisters, Angelina and Laurine, who are of mixed race and speak Mandarin fluently, attend drama classes in Shanghai's Xuhui District.
Edited by Ma Yue. Reported by Ma Yue.

Angelina Scola, 10, and her sister, Laurine Scola, 5, attend drama classes at an institution in Xuhui District.

The multiracial sisters – their father is French and their mother Chinese – speak Mandarin fluently, allowing them to converse with other students and make friends.

The game-like drama classes, designed for youngsters, help them express themselves and unleash their imagination.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
