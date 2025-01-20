Popular French musical in 100th Shanghai performance
20:52 UTC+8, 2025-01-20 0
"Notre-Dame de Paris" achieved the milestone at the city's Shanghai Culture Square over the weekend, to join the cities of Paris, Rome and Seoul in hosting so many showings. .
20:52 UTC+8, 2025-01-20 0
The popular French musical "Notre-Dame de Paris" held its 100th performance in Shanghai at Shanghai Culture Square over the weekend.
According to producer Nicolas Talar, only the cities of Paris, Rome and Seoul had hosted such a milestone, proving the maturity of Shanghai's musical market.
Source: SHINE Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports