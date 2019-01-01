'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 99: 情人眼里出西施 (qíng rén yǎn lǐ chū xī shī)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Marina, a Ukrainian, sees great wisdom in ancient Chinese proverbs and believes they are worth sharing. One of her favorites is the saying, "Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder" (情人眼里出西施). This proverb helped her realize that beauty is subjective, and it inspired her to adopt a more open and peaceful outlook. She came to understand that her personal tastes and passions don't require her to convince others to see things the same way.

