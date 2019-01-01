Feature / Art & Culture

Yingge Dance: a folk dance taking China by storm

  14:14 UTC+8, 2025-02-10       0
This Spring Festival, a Yingge Dance team brought their electrifying performance to Shanghai, captivating crowds with this vibrant national intangible cultural heritage.
Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Zhou Shengjie. Reported by Zhu Ying. Subtitles by Zhou Shengjie.

The Yingge Dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a dynamic folk art form blending opera, dance, and acrobatic movements. Popular in south China's Guangdong Province, this centuries-old tradition dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and is often performed during traditional festivals. In recent years, it has gone viral online, captivating audiences with its powerful rhythms and vibrant choreography.

This Chinese New Year, a Yingge Dance team from Chaoyang, Shantou brought the electrifying performance to Shanghai, drawing crowds and igniting even more enthusiasm for this national intangible cultural heritage.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
