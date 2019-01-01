Yingge Dance: a folk dance taking China by storm

The Yingge Dance, or "dance to the hero's song," is a dynamic folk art form blending opera, dance, and acrobatic movements. Popular in south China's Guangdong Province, this centuries-old tradition dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and is often performed during traditional festivals. In recent years, it has gone viral online, captivating audiences with its powerful rhythms and vibrant choreography.

This Chinese New Year, a Yingge Dance team from Chaoyang, Shantou brought the electrifying performance to Shanghai, drawing crowds and igniting even more enthusiasm for this national intangible cultural heritage.