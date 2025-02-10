A magical adventure through light and legacy

The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair celebrates its 30th anniversary with an exhibition titled "Beyond Lanterns" this year.

The exhibition highlights a collection of lantern art from across China, showcasing the craftsmanship of master artisans from eight cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Zigong, Quanzhou, Xiashi, Chaozhou, and Shantou.

As I wander through this display, I'm reminded of the enduring magic of Shanghai's old town where lanterns aren't just beautiful to look at, but pulse with stories of the past. Whether you're a local or a visitor, this exhibition offers a glimpse into the heart and soul of Chinese lantern culture.