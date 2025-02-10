Feature / Art & Culture

A magical adventure through light and legacy

  14:13 UTC+8, 2025-02-10       0
As I wander through this display, I'm reminded of the enduring magic of Shanghai's old town where lanterns aren't just beautiful to look at, but pulse with stories of the past.
Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Zhou Shengjie. Reported by Zhu Ying. Subtitles by Zhou Shengjie, Zhu Ying.

The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair celebrates its 30th anniversary with an exhibition titled "Beyond Lanterns" this year.

The exhibition highlights a collection of lantern art from across China, showcasing the craftsmanship of master artisans from eight cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Zigong, Quanzhou, Xiashi, Chaozhou, and Shantou.

As I wander through this display, I'm reminded of the enduring magic of Shanghai's old town where lanterns aren't just beautiful to look at, but pulse with stories of the past. Whether you're a local or a visitor, this exhibition offers a glimpse into the heart and soul of Chinese lantern culture.

If you go:

Date: Through February 28

Venue: Huabao Tower, Yuyuan Garden Malls

Admission: 20 yuan (adult), 10 yuan (child)

Address: 265 Fangbang Rd M. 方浜中路265号

