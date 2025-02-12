Top orchid varieties in bloom at Guozhuang Pavilion

The 2025 Hangzhou Citizens' Orchid Festival and 13th Spring Orchid Exhibition are in full swing at the West Lake's Guozhuang Pavilion.

For years, the festival has been a must-see for orchid enthusiasts, combining rare orchid varieties with rich cultural experiences. Hundreds of blossoming orchid types will greet visitors in Guozhuang until February 22.

This year, people will be able to witness the world's only chike hesu (赤壳荷素), a red shell variety that has been a Hangzhou treasure for generations. Chike hesu has crimson bud hulls, green petals and a white labellum. It had not bloomed since 1978 until it did so again in 2018, creating a sensation in the orchid community.