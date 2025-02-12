﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Top orchid varieties in bloom at Guozhuang Pavilion

The 2025 Hangzhou Citizens' Orchid Festival and 13th Spring Orchid Exhibition are in full swing at the West Lake's Guozhuang Pavilion.

For years, the festival has been a must-see for orchid enthusiasts, combining rare orchid varieties with rich cultural experiences. Hundreds of blossoming orchid types will greet visitors in Guozhuang until February 22.

This year, people will be able to witness the world's only chike hesu (赤壳荷素), a red shell variety that has been a Hangzhou treasure for generations. Chike hesu has crimson bud hulls, green petals and a white labellum. It had not bloomed since 1978 until it did so again in 2018, creating a sensation in the orchid community.

Top orchid varieties in bloom at Guozhuang Pavilion

Chike hesu has crimson bud hulls, green petals and a white labellum.

Xu Ye has been caring for the flower since the 1980s. He spent over a decade researching soil and fertilizers and replacing the planting soil to nourish the roots, culminating in its bloom in 2018. Since then, the orchid has been the centerpiece of the annual orchid display. This year, the flower has already produced twin blossoms on the same stalk, a phenomenon that previously occurred only in 2019 and 2022.

To mark the Year of the Snake, Xu explored the country's orchid cultivation bases and discovered the "Golden Snake Lord" variety, a spring orchid with snake-scale-like golden speckles on the leaves and petals. It is another highlight of the exhibition. The display features two golden-hued varieties, "Jin Bang" (金榜, Golden List) and "Jin Hong" (金虹, Golden Rainbow), which represent prosperity for the Chinese New Year.

The exhibition also features a Lantern Festival celebrating intangible cultural treasures. Visitors can experience centuries-old crafts and enjoy local cuisine. The event will highlight the intricate papercut work of artist Song Shenglin's "West Lake 10 Scenes" series.

If you go

Dates: Through February 22

Venue: Guozhuang Pavilion

Admission: 10 yuan

Address: 28 Yanggong Causeway

杨公堤28号

