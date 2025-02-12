﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

When an art museum becomes the stage for engaging in an exploratory dance form

TAO Dance Theater invites visitors to the Museum of Art Pudong to dance with them freely as part of an experimental physical co-creation project.
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

TAO Dance Theater welcomes art fans to freely dance with them at the Museum of Art Pudong as part of the "The World of Movements – When Body Language Comes Alive" project, which begins on Wednesday.

For this physical co-creation experiment, the Beijing-based independent dance ensemble founded TAO Dance Theater 2 with 27 Shanghai-based amateur dancers. These dancers will perform a six-hour immersive show on the museum's fourth floor every day until March 5.

When an art museum becomes the stage for engaging in an exploratory dance form
Ti Gong

"The World of Movements" is an experiment in physical co-creation.

Visitors are welcome to enter the room at any moment and join the dancers for a unique dance experience.

According to Tao Ye, artistic director of TAO Dance Theater, this initiative merely gives a set of logic and rules for amateur dancers rather than a full choreography or complete work, purposely blurring the line between the dancers and the audience.

As a result, each spectator is a co-creator, freeing their body and mind in this living room-like atmosphere.

The project's title was inspired by the TV show "Animal World," which Tao watched as a child.

When an art museum becomes the stage for engaging in an exploratory dance form
Ti Gong

Visitors are encouraged to participate in any form.

"Every animal moves uniquely. Similarly, human life is made up of countless movements that demonstrate both individuality and interconnectedness," Tao said.

"For a long time, movements were classified and described by many designations. I anticipate the visitor breaking all inner and outward barriers here.

"They can do anything like dancing along, watching, working, and even sleeping, and experience the unique charm and freedom in the world of dance," he said.

Museum ticket holders can join the event for free. All of them have to remove their shoes when entering the space.

When an art museum becomes the stage for engaging in an exploratory dance form
Ma Yue / SHINE

It will be hard to distinguish between dancers and visitors.

If you go:

Dates: February 12 – March 5, 2pm to 8pm (closed on Monday)

Venue: Museum of Art Pudong 浦东美术馆

Address: No.2777 Binjiang Avenue 滨江大道2777号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
