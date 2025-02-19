The stunning ink-wash art of "Ne Zha 2" – and the artist who brought it to life

Xu Wenxu (alias Geyijiu) created the launch poster for "Ne Zha 2", the Chinese animation blockbuster that is creating waves globally, with his expressive and striking brushwork.

Xu Wenxu / Ti Gong

On February 18, Chinese animation blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" surpassed Disney's "Inside Out 2" at the global box office, claiming the top spot as the highest-grossing animated film worldwide. For Xu Wenxu (alias Geyijiu), the news brought a surge of excitement and pride. Five years ago, he was invited to create the launch poster for "Ne Zha 2", later contributing more than 20 ink-wash paintings for the film's end credits. Through expressive brushwork, Xu captured the striking image of Ne Zha emerging powerfully from the flames. In an exclusive interview with Shanghai Daily, Xu shares how his Eastern artistry has left a lasting mark on audiences worldwide.

Shanghai Daily: Can you share the process of designing the launch poster for "Ne Zha 2"?

Xu: I first met the producer five years ago and was honored to be invited to design the film's launch poster. The process went smoothly – we explored various compositions before deciding on an image of a young Ne Zha slowly emerging from the flames. However, we felt that a younger Ne Zha lacked the necessary intensity. Instead, we opted for a more powerful, adult Ne Zha, whose fierce expression radiated justice. Shanghai Daily: Why did you choose an ink-wash style for the poster? Were there any challenges during the creative process? Xu: At the time, the project was still in its early stages, and there wasn't a finalized design for Ne Zha's adult form. The ink-wash style allowed for a more abstract and expressive representation, which also strongly resonated with Eastern aesthetics. The biggest challenge was that, unlike other painting techniques, ink-wash art creates a very translucent effect and cannot be modified or layered repeatedly. Mistakes can't simply be erased. Each stroke had to be precise and executed in one go. That meant careful planning in the sketching phase to ensure every detail could be achieved with the lightest brushwork in a single stroke.

Xu Wenxu / Ti Gong

Shanghai Daily: Were you surprised by the success of "Ne Zha 2"? Xu: Not at all. It was well-deserved, given the major advancements in both animation technology and storytelling. Shanghai Daily: What's your favorite scene or character in the film? Xu: My favorite character is Shen Gongbao. His family's story really struck a chord with me – the father taking pride in his son, and the son, in turn, trying to reassure his family by hiding his struggles. Shanghai Daily: You've created many works inspired by traditional Chinese aesthetics, including a series based on Jin Yong's wuxia (martial arts) novels. Where does your passion for Chinese-style art come from? Xu: I grew up in Kaifeng, (central China's) Henan Province. It is a city deeply rooted in Song Dynasty (960–1279) culture and martial arts traditions. Since childhood, I've loved classic wuxia stories. My first job was also on a martial arts-themed project, which exposed me to a wealth of ancient Chinese culture and history. Over my decade-plus career, I've experimented with many artistic styles, but after all this time, I've come to appreciate that the expressive charm of traditional Chinese ink painting is unmatched. Shanghai Daily: Do you have any viewing recommendations for international audiences? Xu: If foreign audiences are interested, I'd suggest learning about classic Chinese mythological tales like "The Investiture of the Gods" and "Journey to the West". Understanding these legends will make it easier to connect with the mythological figures in "Ne Zha 2".

Xu Wenxu / Ti Gong