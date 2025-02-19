King's memorial rite draws hundreds to Qian Wang Temple

The solemn beats of ceremonial drums boomed throughout the historic Qian Wang Temple in Hangzhou on the 18th day of the first lunar month.

The Qian clan members annually performed this ritual to honor Qian Liu, the first king of Wuyue Kingdom (AD 907-978), and to uphold the family's enduring moral code. The event attracted hundreds of visitors and scholars.

This year, the ritual day was on February 15. The worship ceremony has been designated as an intangible cultural heritage item in Zhejiang Province due to its traditional values and historical significance.

"Preserving King Qian's spirit isn't just about honoring ancestors; it's about nurturing the values that shaped our traditional culture," said Qian Er, secretary-general of Hangzhou Qian Liu Research Association and a descendant of King Qian.

The Wuyue Kingdom flourished for 86 years under three generations of five monarchs renowned for infrastructure marvels like dredging the West Lake and constructing Qiantang River seawall. Since ancient times, Hangzhou has kept the tradition of commemorating King Qian Liu during the Lantern Festival to honor his legacy and contributions to the region.