King's memorial rite draws hundreds to Qian Wang Temple

  17:03 UTC+8, 2025-02-19       0
To commemorate Qian Liu, the first ruler of Wuyue Kingdom (AD 907-978), and to preserve the family's eternal moral code, the Qian clan members held a ritual on February 15.
Ti Gong

Despite the rain, King Qian's memorial rite attracted many visitors to Qian Wang Temple in Hangzhou.

The solemn beats of ceremonial drums boomed throughout the historic Qian Wang Temple in Hangzhou on the 18th day of the first lunar month.

The Qian clan members annually performed this ritual to honor Qian Liu, the first king of Wuyue Kingdom (AD 907-978), and to uphold the family's enduring moral code. The event attracted hundreds of visitors and scholars.

This year, the ritual day was on February 15. The worship ceremony has been designated as an intangible cultural heritage item in Zhejiang Province due to its traditional values and historical significance.

"Preserving King Qian's spirit isn't just about honoring ancestors; it's about nurturing the values that shaped our traditional culture," said Qian Er, secretary-general of Hangzhou Qian Liu Research Association and a descendant of King Qian.

The Wuyue Kingdom flourished for 86 years under three generations of five monarchs renowned for infrastructure marvels like dredging the West Lake and constructing Qiantang River seawall. Since ancient times, Hangzhou has kept the tradition of commemorating King Qian Liu during the Lantern Festival to honor his legacy and contributions to the region.

Ti Gong

A ceremonial homage to King Qian often involves rituals, offerings and cultural performances.

Ti Gong

Descendants of the Qian family from across the country gathered for the annual event to honor their ancestors.

King Qian Liu kept the territory peaceful at a time when much of China was in turmoil. While the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) established its imperial power in northern China, Wuyue Kingdom thrived in southern China. Usually, such powers would wage war against one another. However, Wuyue Kingdom peacefully pledged allegiance to the Song Dynasty because the king did not want people to die needlessly.

Wuyue Kingdom thrived economically and cultivated its distinctive regional culture, leaving a legacy that continues to this day. The king and his successors valued education in their parenting instructions to equip their children to participate in society.

"The blend of ancestral wisdom and modern patriotism in Qian Family Instructions – like prioritizing public welfare – aligns perfectly with social core values," said Qian Weidong, another Qian descendant.

