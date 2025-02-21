New theater along the Huangpu River set to raise the curtain

Shanghai West Bund Theater, a new landmark in Xuhui District, embodies the vision of integrating art and life, creating a space featuring performances, socializing and leisure.

Ti Gong

Shanghai West Bund Theater, a new cultural landmark in Xuhui District that embodies the vision of integrating art and life, is about to raise its curtain along the Huangpu River. Positioned as a "brilliant artistic pearl shining on the Huangpu River," it combines enchanting artistic experiences with a trendy and relaxed riverside lifestyle, creating a public art space that integrates drama-watching, socializing, and leisure. The theater is scheduled to partially open between March 7 and April 26 and fully open to the public from April 27, the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau announced on Friday. Designed by renowned Danish architectural design studio SHL, the theater has a total construction area of 23,000 square meters.

The building's facade features uneven lines that interpret the concept of "ripples on the riverbank," echoing the shimmering waters of the Huangpu River. The theatre lobby is designed with large glass surfaces, and the interior decoration is dominated by earth tones reminiscent of the riverside promenade. The ceiling, made of mirror-polished stainless steel, creates a water-surface-like effect, allowing people to feel the tranquility and harmony of the riverside public area. The theater features an auditorium with 1,673 seats and one with 208 seats. The main sound system employs cutting-edge technology, allowing sound to flow around the audience like water.

Located adjacent to several attractions such as Gate M West Bund Dream Center, TANK Shanghai, the West Bund Dome Art Center, and the West Bund Museum, the theater is also a pet-friendly public space, with pet rest areas and pet-friendly facilities outdoors. The theatre lobby area will gradually be opened to the public, and a tourist information center will be set up inside. The theater will not only present high-quality performances from home and abroad but also focus on nurturing local creations, building a platform for artistic dialogue between the East and the West.

Ti Gong

It launched its first round of test performances on February 15 – the premiere of multimedia concert "Love Letter" in the large auditorium and the stand-up comedy "West Bund Comedy Night" in the smaller space, both of which received an enthusiastic audience response. In March, performances such as the female growth in Ado's original stage play "Reborn Beats," the healing experience of "April·Up – Huang Jianyi's Piano and Visual Media Concert," and the symphony of light and sound in "Musical Stars Gala Concert" will be staged at the theater.

Ti Gong

If you go: Address: 2290 Longteng Avenue 徐汇区龙腾大道2290号