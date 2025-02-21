Feature / Art & Culture

Chinese and Italian designers reimagine ancient patterns

The China National Silk Museum initiated a fashion and art program recently to mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Italy.
The China National Silk Museum launched a program on February 20 to invite Chinese and Italian designers to recreate old Chinese embroidery patterns with cultural relics from China as sources of inspiration.

The initiative, titled "Inspiration Source Release of Sino-Italy Fashion & Art Appointment," was to mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Italy.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chinese and Italian luminaries such as Francesco D'Arelli, director of the Italian Cultural Institute in Shanghai, Cheng Yingting, president of Shanghai Istituto Marangoni, Cui Rongrong, dean of Zhejiang Sci-Tech University's Fashion College, and industrial insiders and professionals from the world of design and culture.

Young Chinese and Italian designers, as well as fashion students, were invited to recreate old Chinese embroidery patterns using contemporary digital designs and traditional aesthetics.

Three historic Chinese patterns were unveiled at the media launch.

The three historic patterns are: Liantang Double Goose Embroidery from the Liao Dynasty (916-1125), Red Ground Winged Horse Brocade from the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), and Ruyi Mountain Tea Dark Flower Gauze from the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279).

In the summer, 30 shortlisted designers will gather in Hangzhou for an intensive fashion workshop. Participants will be able to translate their concepts into wearable art thanks to a partnership with 10 Chinese apparel firms.

The designs will combine Chinese intangible silkweaving skills like kesi (tapestry weaving) and luo (gauze) workmanship with cutting-edge digital production methods.

A joint panel of Italian and Chinese scholars and fashion experts will select winning proposals, prioritizing designs that harmonize centuries-old cultural symbolism with modern-day innovation," said Ji Xiaofen, curator of the museum.

Deepening cultural exchanges have highlighted the two countries' warm cultural connections since Italian President Sergio Mattarella's visit to Hangzhou last year.

﻿
