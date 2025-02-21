Chinese and Italian designers reimagine ancient patterns

The China National Silk Museum launched a program on February 20 to invite Chinese and Italian designers to recreate old Chinese embroidery patterns with cultural relics from China as sources of inspiration.

The initiative, titled "Inspiration Source Release of Sino-Italy Fashion & Art Appointment," was to mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Italy.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chinese and Italian luminaries such as Francesco D'Arelli, director of the Italian Cultural Institute in Shanghai, Cheng Yingting, president of Shanghai Istituto Marangoni, Cui Rongrong, dean of Zhejiang Sci-Tech University's Fashion College, and industrial insiders and professionals from the world of design and culture.

Young Chinese and Italian designers, as well as fashion students, were invited to recreate old Chinese embroidery patterns using contemporary digital designs and traditional aesthetics.