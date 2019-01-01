'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 100: 绝绝子 (jue jue zi)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

On his first day at Jiao Tong University, Singaporean student Jerad wanted to compliment his new classmate's outfit, which he thought was amazing. In response, his classmate gave him a fun welcome gift: the Chinese buzzword "绝绝子" (jue jue zi). This phrase is a highly popular and trendy compliment among young people.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.