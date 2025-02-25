Hayao Miyazaki's 'Spirited Away' to thrill city audiences on stage

The stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning animation comes to Shanghai in July, starring the original Japanese cast in an enchanting tale of Chihiro in a world of fantastic spirits.

The stage adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar-winning animation "Spirited Away" will make its Shanghai debut in July, starring the original Japanese cast leaded by Hashimoto Kanna and Fukuchi Momoko. Adapted and directed by John Caird, the Tony award-winning director of Les Misérables, the drama debuted in Tokyo in 2022, and was introduced to West End's iconic London Coliseum in 2024 for a total of 135 performances.

"Spirited Away" tells the enchanting tale of Chihiro who, while traveling to a new home with her family, stumbles into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. When her parents are turned into pigs and she is put to work in a magical bathhouse, Chihiro must use her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents, and return to the normal world. "This work is loved by audiences all over the world, and I am looking forward to bringing it to China," said Hashimoto Kanna, who plays the lead role of Chihiro.

Ti Gong

"I hope everyone can feel the magical charm of the story in the theater, as well as the warmth and power it conveys," she said. The Shanghai performances from July 14 to August 17 at Shanghai Culture Square will feature a live orchestra playing the magnificent original film score by Joe Hisaishi.

Ti Gong