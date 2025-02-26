Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn – a name that has become synonymous with sophistication and elegance worldwide. But her influence went far beyond the silver screen. Audrey’s style became a phenomenon that continues to inspire and shape fashion and culture. Today, she’s remembered not only as a great actress but also as a style icon – and for good reason. Even the American Film Institute included her in the International Best-Dressed Hall of Fame. In the new episode of "Shine Bright with Arina" we explore how Audrey Hepburn has influenced fashion history.

Style as a Reflection of Personality Audrey Hepburn believed that style wasn’t just about clothing but a way to express one’s individuality. In the 1950s, Hollywood was full of glamorous bombshells with curvy figures, like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor, but Audrey went a different route. Instead of conforming to the beauty standards of the time, she embraced her own features – her tall, slender frame and her “gamine” look – delicate and playful, yet independent and confident. This choice set her apart and led to her big break: she caught the attention of director William Wyler, who cast her in Roman Holiday. The role brought her international fame and an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Ballet Flats – A Symbol of Effortless Elegance If you could sum up Audrey’s style in one item, it would be ballet flats. In Roman Holiday (1953), she wore flat shoes on screen, and they became her trademark. Ballet flats represented ease, femininity, and effortless elegance. Standing at around 5'7" (170 cm), Audrey didn’t care for high heels and often opted for kitten heels. But it was her love of ballet flats – worn with everything from dresses to trousers – that became a defining feature of her style.

Cropped Pants – A Modern Touch Audrey was also one of the first to popularize cropped pants. In Sabrina (1954) and later in Funny Face (1957), she wore tailored, ankle-length pants that showed off her slim figure. These pants became a symbol of modern, chic fashion and contributed to a more relaxed, youthful women’s style. Audrey often wore them off-screen, too, choosing classic black or light colors, as well as playful check patterns.

The Little Black Dress – A Timeless Classic One of Audrey’s most iconic looks is the Little Black Dress she wore in Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961). Designed by Hubert de Givenchy, this elegant dress with an open back, paired with opera gloves, became the epitome of sophistication. Audrey didn’t just wear the dress – she made it a cultural icon, proving that true elegance is timeless and understated.

Cinched Waist Shirts Another signature of Audrey’s style was her way of wearing shirts with an emphasis on the waist. In Roman Holiday, she often appeared in crisp white shirts tied at the waist or neatly tucked into high-waisted pants, highlighting her graceful silhouette. This approach added a touch of effortless femininity to her look and became one of her style trademarks.

Sunglasses – Glamour and Drama Audrey Hepburn was also known for her statement sunglasses. She favored oversized oval shapes and cat-eye styles that became part of her signature look. Her sunglasses in Breakfast at Tiffany’s became iconic, adding a hint of mystery and sophistication to her image. She also wore bold sunglasses by André Courrèges in Two for the Road (1967), bringing a touch of drama and playfulness to her style.

A Smile that Captivates But perhaps the most unforgettable part of Audrey’s style was her radiant smile. She had a warmth and charm that captivated audiences worldwide. Those who knew her often spoke of her light and kindness, which shone through in her presence. As Audrey once said, “The beauty of a woman must be seen in her eyes, because that is the doorway to her heart, the place where love resides.” It was this inner beauty and sincerity that made her an icon not just of style but of grace and humanity.









A Legacy that Lives On Audrey Hepburn was more than just an actress – she became a symbol of elegance, and her style continues to inspire fashion and culture. Her looks are a testament to staying true to oneself rather than following trends. Audrey never tried to be “fashionable”; she focused on being authentic and unique, which is why her style remains timeless.