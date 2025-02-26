Feature / Art & Culture

Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn

﻿ Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  13:29 UTC+8, 2025-02-26       0
In the new episode of "Shine Bright with Arina" we explore how Audrey Hepburn has influenced fashion history.
﻿ Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  13:29 UTC+8, 2025-02-26       0

Audrey Hepburn – a name that has become synonymous with sophistication and elegance worldwide. But her influence went far beyond the silver screen. Audrey’s style became a phenomenon that continues to inspire and shape fashion and culture. Today, she’s remembered not only as a great actress but also as a style icon – and for good reason. Even the American Film Institute included her in the International Best-Dressed Hall of Fame. In the new episode of "Shine Bright with Arina" we explore how Audrey Hepburn has influenced fashion history.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei, Ow Jackie, Ke Jiayun. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova.

Style as a Reflection of Personality

Audrey Hepburn believed that style wasn’t just about clothing but a way to express one’s individuality. In the 1950s, Hollywood was full of glamorous bombshells with curvy figures, like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor, but Audrey went a different route. Instead of conforming to the beauty standards of the time, she embraced her own features – her tall, slender frame and her “gamine” look – delicate and playful, yet independent and confident. This choice set her apart and led to her big break: she caught the attention of director William Wyler, who cast her in Roman Holiday. The role brought her international fame and an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn

"Instead of conforming to the beauty standards of the time, she embraced her own features – her tall, slender frame and her “gamine” look".

Ballet Flats – A Symbol of Effortless Elegance

If you could sum up Audrey’s style in one item, it would be ballet flats. In Roman Holiday (1953), she wore flat shoes on screen, and they became her trademark. Ballet flats represented ease, femininity, and effortless elegance. Standing at around 5'7" (170 cm), Audrey didn’t care for high heels and often opted for kitten heels. But it was her love of ballet flats – worn with everything from dresses to trousers – that became a defining feature of her style.

Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn
Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn

Ballet flats are a defining feature of Audrey's style.

Cropped Pants – A Modern Touch

Audrey was also one of the first to popularize cropped pants. In Sabrina (1954) and later in Funny Face (1957), she wore tailored, ankle-length pants that showed off her slim figure. These pants became a symbol of modern, chic fashion and contributed to a more relaxed, youthful women’s style. Audrey often wore them off-screen, too, choosing classic black or light colors, as well as playful check patterns.

Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn in a film Sabrina (1954).

Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn in a film Love in the Afternoon (1957).

The Little Black Dress – A Timeless Classic

One of Audrey’s most iconic looks is the Little Black Dress she wore in Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961). Designed by Hubert de Givenchy, this elegant dress with an open back, paired with opera gloves, became the epitome of sophistication. Audrey didn’t just wear the dress – she made it a cultural icon, proving that true elegance is timeless and understated.

Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn
Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn
Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn
Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn in a film Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961).

Cinched Waist Shirts

Another signature of Audrey’s style was her way of wearing shirts with an emphasis on the waist. In Roman Holiday, she often appeared in crisp white shirts tied at the waist or neatly tucked into high-waisted pants, highlighting her graceful silhouette. This approach added a touch of effortless femininity to her look and became one of her style trademarks.

Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck in Roman Holiday (1953).

Sunglasses – Glamour and Drama

Audrey Hepburn was also known for her statement sunglasses. She favored oversized oval shapes and cat-eye styles that became part of her signature look. Her sunglasses in Breakfast at Tiffany’s became iconic, adding a hint of mystery and sophistication to her image. She also wore bold sunglasses by André Courrèges in Two for the Road (1967), bringing a touch of drama and playfulness to her style.

Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn in a film Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961).

Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn in a film How to Steal a Million (1966).

Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn in a film Two for the Road (1967)

A Smile that Captivates

But perhaps the most unforgettable part of Audrey’s style was her radiant smile. She had a warmth and charm that captivated audiences worldwide. Those who knew her often spoke of her light and kindness, which shone through in her presence. As Audrey once said, “The beauty of a woman must be seen in her eyes, because that is the doorway to her heart, the place where love resides.” It was this inner beauty and sincerity that made her an icon not just of style but of grace and humanity.





Elegance that never fades: Style of Audrey Hepburn

A Legacy that Lives On

Audrey Hepburn was more than just an actress – she became a symbol of elegance, and her style continues to inspire fashion and culture. Her looks are a testament to staying true to oneself rather than following trends. Audrey never tried to be “fashionable”; she focused on being authentic and unique, which is why her style remains timeless.

If you go

Date: 10am-10pm; December 15, 2024 to March 8, 2025

Venue: The Bund Central Plaza

Address: 123-139 Nanjing Rd E.

Admission: 69-158 yuan (US$8.97-21.81)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
The Bund
Givenchy
Tiffany
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     