Wonders of Chinese bronzes on display in New York

"Recasting the Past: The Art of Chinese Bronzes, 1100–1900" opened at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on February 28.

Jointly organized by Shanghai Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the exhibition features more than 200 artworks, varying precious Chinese bronzes from collections across Europe, America, and Asia, as well as paintings, calligraphy, ceramics, jades, lacquer ware, textiles, and furniture of the same period.

The exhibition, which took three years to implement, represents the most comprehensive review to date of the art of Chinese bronzes from 1100 to 1900.

Arranged chronologically, it renders a unique perspective of the social landscape and spiritual world of China at that time.