Wonders of Chinese bronzes on display in New York
"Recasting the Past: The Art of Chinese Bronzes, 1100–1900" opened at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on February 28.
Jointly organized by Shanghai Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the exhibition features more than 200 artworks, varying precious Chinese bronzes from collections across Europe, America, and Asia, as well as paintings, calligraphy, ceramics, jades, lacquer ware, textiles, and furniture of the same period.
The exhibition, which took three years to implement, represents the most comprehensive review to date of the art of Chinese bronzes from 1100 to 1900.
Arranged chronologically, it renders a unique perspective of the social landscape and spiritual world of China at that time.
The exhibition has also received support from Chinese domestic institutions including the Palace Museum, Capital Museum, Liaoning Provincial Museum and Hebei Museum.
Chu Xiaobo, director of Shanghai Museum, attended the opening ceremony in New York with Marina Kellen French, director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, on February 27.
Chu said that this exhibition marked another milestone in the collaboration between the Shanghai Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, signifying a solid step forward in deepening cultural exchanges between the two world-class cultural institutions.
After the exhibition in New York closes on September 28, it will be re-curated by the Shanghai Museum and launched at the Shanghai Museum East Branch from November 12, 2025, to March 16, 2026.