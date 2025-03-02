﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Curtain set to rise on Poly Grand Theater's Spring season

﻿ Ma Yue
  20:11 UTC+8, 2025-03-02
Shanghai Poly Grand Theater announces program for 2025 Spring Performance Season.
A total of 24 stage productions in 35 performances will be presented during Shanghai Poly Grand Theater's Spring performance season from March to June, covering dance, drama, musical, traditional opera and concerts.

The dance program list is led by dancer and choreographer Wang Yabin's "Journey to the West," a dance drama inspired by the Chinese literature classic of the same name. The performance on April 3 will also be part of the 40th Shanghai Spring Music Festival.

Curtain set to rise on Poly Grand Theater's Spring season

"24 Solar Terms" by China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater.

China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater's "24 Solar Terms" on June 14 and 15 will give full play to the intangible cultural heritage of the Miao ethnic minority. The Cuba National Ballet's "Swan Lake" will be staged on June 20.

The time-honored Broadway musical "Chicago" is making a return to Shanghai stage with five performances at the Poly Grand Theater from April 24 to 27.

As for drama, Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center's "The Code of The Dynasty" will be performed on May 31 and June 1. "Matched for marriage," a play adapted from a popular novel discussing the role of social class difference in a marriage, will be staged on May 24 and 25.

Curtain set to rise on Poly Grand Theater's Spring season

The Cuba National Ballet presents "Swan Lake" on June 20.

The Poly Grand Theater will continue with its Public Welfare Series in the new season. Performances of the series will be made accessible to audiences at a low price between 30 yuan (US$ 4.1) and 80 yuan.

Apart from performances, the theater will present a water landscape light show on March 21-23. As an art-sports interactive promotion by Jiading District, those holding tickets for the 2025 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix will get a discount when purchasing tickets for the light show.

Curtain set to rise on Poly Grand Theater's Spring season

Tickets for the Public Welfare Series performances are set at a low price between 30 to 80 yuan.

Those interested can follow the theater's official WeChat account "SHPGT2014" for more information and ticket purchase.

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai Poly Grand Theater 上海保利大剧院

Address: 159 Baiyin Road, Jiading District 嘉定区白银路159号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
