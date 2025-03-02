Curtain set to rise on Poly Grand Theater's Spring season

A total of 24 stage productions in 35 performances will be presented during Shanghai Poly Grand Theater's Spring performance season from March to June, covering dance, drama, musical, traditional opera and concerts. The dance program list is led by dancer and choreographer Wang Yabin's "Journey to the West," a dance drama inspired by the Chinese literature classic of the same name. The performance on April 3 will also be part of the 40th Shanghai Spring Music Festival.

China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater's "24 Solar Terms" on June 14 and 15 will give full play to the intangible cultural heritage of the Miao ethnic minority. The Cuba National Ballet's "Swan Lake" will be staged on June 20. The time-honored Broadway musical "Chicago" is making a return to Shanghai stage with five performances at the Poly Grand Theater from April 24 to 27. As for drama, Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center's "The Code of The Dynasty" will be performed on May 31 and June 1. "Matched for marriage," a play adapted from a popular novel discussing the role of social class difference in a marriage, will be staged on May 24 and 25.

The Poly Grand Theater will continue with its Public Welfare Series in the new season. Performances of the series will be made accessible to audiences at a low price between 30 yuan (US$ 4.1) and 80 yuan. Apart from performances, the theater will present a water landscape light show on March 21-23. As an art-sports interactive promotion by Jiading District, those holding tickets for the 2025 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix will get a discount when purchasing tickets for the light show.