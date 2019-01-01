'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 101: 不经冬寒,不知春暖 (bu jing dong han, bu zhi chun nuan‌‌)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Winter is fading, and warm spring is approaching. For Singaporean youth Isaac Teo, the Chinese phrase that best captures the essence of this seasonal transition is "不经冬寒，不知春暖" (Without experiencing the cold of winter, one cannot appreciate the warmth of spring). The deeper meaning of this verse resonates strongly with him, reminding him of the tough periods he has endured and overcome. When feeling down or discouraged, it's important to remember that better days will come. Isaac also hopes to inspire others going through tough times with this verse.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.