Exclusive interview with Glass Animals: From Shanghai concert to creative insights
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE
British band Glass Animals, known for their unique blend of indie rock, psychedelic pop, and alternative R&B, have captivated audiences worldwide with their latest album. Shanghai Daily brings you this exclusive interview with the band, following their unforgettable concert in Shanghai. In this interview, we'll dive into their creative journey, the inspiration behind their music, and what they think of their Chinese fans.
