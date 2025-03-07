Feature / Art & Culture

Exclusive interview with Glass Animals: From Shanghai concert to creative insights

We'll dive into their creative journey, the inspiration behind their music, and what they think of their Chinese fans.
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

British band Glass Animals visited Shanghai and rocked the stage at their Shanghai concert last month.

British band Glass Animals, known for their unique blend of indie rock, psychedelic pop, and alternative R&B, have captivated audiences worldwide with their latest album. Shanghai Daily brings you this exclusive interview with the band, following their unforgettable concert in Shanghai. In this interview, we'll dive into their creative journey, the inspiration behind their music, and what they think of their Chinese fans.

Shot by Yan Jingyang, Ma Xuefeng, Dai Qian. Edited by Wang Xinzhou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
