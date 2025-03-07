Feature / Art & Culture

Step into the 'Theater of Dreams' with Hofesh Shechter

British choreographer Hofesh Shechter is bringing his dance troupe to Shanghai for the Asian premiere of his new work, "Theater of Dreams."
Shot by Ma Yue. Edited by Ma Yue.

British choreographer Hofesh Shechter is bringing his latest work, "Theater of Dreams," to the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater this weekend.

"Theater of Dreams," which premiered in Paris in June and was staged at London's Sadler's Wells in October, digs deep into the world of fantasy and the subconscious, revealing fears, hopes, wants, and a plethora of emotions that enter not just the dreaming mind but also the waking thoughts.

Ti Gong

Hofesh Shechter will take the Shanghai audiences on a wild headfirst dive into the "Theater of Dreams."

Shechter first visited Shanghai in 2018, bringing with him the signature "Grand Finale." His "Double Murder" was also performed at the Dance Center Theater last year, which received warm feedback from audiences here.

Born in Israel and based in London, Shechter formed the Hofesh Shechter Company in 2008 and became its artistic director. The company's creations tend to involve a lot of cultures and their dilemmas, discussing power, human nature, and even violence. The wild and energetic dance language of the group dancers can arouse the audience's emotions.

As a composer, Shechter has created music for his dances too. He heavily used percussion in his previous works, which propels the dance forward like petrol in a car.

Ti Gong

A three-member band will share part of the stage in "Theater of Dreams."

Shechter emphasized the vocals over the drums in "Theater of Dreams." A three-piece live band will share the stage with 13 dancers.

"Live music on stage is quite dangerous," said Shechter. "But dangerous things are fun, like the rollercoaster. It gives contemporary dance a real edge."

The three performances in Shanghai will be the company's only stops in China this season. Dance fans and professional dancers from all over the country are expected to be in Shanghai. After all, in the professional dance world, Shechter and his works are considered a "compulsory course."

Ti Gong

The three performances in Shanghai are the first to be staged in Asia.

Performance info

Dates: March 7-8, 7:30pm; March 9, 2pm

Tickets: 80-1,080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Road 虹桥路1650号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
