Little melodies, big memories: The heartbeat of Shanghai nursery rhymes

Becoming a parent has a way of bringing back memories you didn't even realize you'd tucked away.

For me, it was the nursery rhymes my grandmother and mother used to sing–those little melodies that seemed to weave themselves into the fabric of my childhood. They were more than just songs; they were a part of home.

One Sunday morning, I took my daughter to a Shanghai nursery rhymes concert performed by Wang Yuanchao who has written dozens of these charming tunes. The songs have become a favorite among kids and parents.

I also sat down with Professor Zheng Tuyou from Fudan University's Department of Chinese Language and Literature. He explained that nursery rhymes are far more than children's songs. They're a snapshot of Shanghai's history, capturing the everyday life, customs, and spirit of the city. They're a way for generations to share memories, emotions, and a sense of belonging.

In a way, nursery rhymes are like tiny time capsules. They're often the first stories we hear, the first rhythms we feel. They're like little boats, carrying love and tradition, gently guiding us as we grow.

Hearing my daughter sing them, I realize they're not just a link to the past–they're a gift we pass on to the future.