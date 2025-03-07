Feature / Art & Culture

Little melodies, big memories: The heartbeat of Shanghai nursery rhymes

﻿ Zhu Ying
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
Zhu Ying Zhou Shengjie
  16:22 UTC+8, 2025-03-07       0
Nursery rhymes are more than just songs; they are a part of home.
﻿ Zhu Ying
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
Zhu Ying Zhou Shengjie
  16:22 UTC+8, 2025-03-07       0

Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Zhou Shengjie. Reported by Zhu Ying. Subtitles by Zhou Shengjie, Zhu Ying.

Becoming a parent has a way of bringing back memories you didn't even realize you'd tucked away.

For me, it was the nursery rhymes my grandmother and mother used to sing–those little melodies that seemed to weave themselves into the fabric of my childhood. They were more than just songs; they were a part of home.

One Sunday morning, I took my daughter to a Shanghai nursery rhymes concert performed by Wang Yuanchao who has written dozens of these charming tunes. The songs have become a favorite among kids and parents.

I also sat down with Professor Zheng Tuyou from Fudan University's Department of Chinese Language and Literature. He explained that nursery rhymes are far more than children's songs. They're a snapshot of Shanghai's history, capturing the everyday life, customs, and spirit of the city. They're a way for generations to share memories, emotions, and a sense of belonging.

In a way, nursery rhymes are like tiny time capsules. They're often the first stories we hear, the first rhythms we feel. They're like little boats, carrying love and tradition, gently guiding us as we grow.

Hearing my daughter sing them, I realize they're not just a link to the past–they're a gift we pass on to the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     