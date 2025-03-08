Overseas branch of Shanghai Museum in the wings

The Shanghai Museum recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, the United States.

The two parties have reached a cooperative agreement to establish a permanent exhibition hall for ancient Chinese art at the Bowers Museum, marking the launch of the Shanghai Museum's first overseas branch project.

Founded in 1936, the Bowers Museum is a non-profit institution and one of the largest and oldest museums in Santa Ana, Orange County, California, showcasing art and artifacts from cultures around the world.

The Bowers Museum has long been committed to promoting cultural exchanges between China and the United States. In 2007, the Shanghai Museum was invited to host the exhibition of "5,000 Years of Chinese Art and Culture" at Bowers Museum, the first large-scale exhibition of Chinese cultural relics held by the Shanghai Museum.

Last December, Shanghai Museum announced the "Grand Museum Plan," proposing a new development framework of "3+X." The "3" refers to the core layout of the People's Square Museum, the East Museum, and the North Museum, while "X" represents long-term cooperation modes such as establishing branches both at home and abroad.

The establishment of the Shanghai Museum's first overseas branch in the United States is a significant step in implementing the "Grand Museum Plan."