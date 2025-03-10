Italian baritone Nucci teams up with Shanghai Symphony Orchestra for another rendition of Rigoletto

Italian baritone Leo Nucci, who has interpreted Rigoletto the most in opera history, gave his first performance in Shanghai over the weekend, with another scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Nucci collaborated with a top Chinese cast, including soprano Yu Guanqun, tenor Xiahou Jinxu, mezzo-soprano Zhu Huiling, and bass Wu Wei, supported by the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Zhang Lu.

"I've probably performed the 'Rigoletto' about 600 times since my first performance in 1973, with my wife as Gilda. If you count all of the concerts, I have sung it over 4,000 times, but there is always something new," the 83-year-old said.

"You must modify your situation, your voice, and join the character – not imagine, but truly live and personalize it. It's such a masterpiece that I can't stop singing it."

Giuseppe Verdi's "Rigoletto" premiered on March 11, 1851, in Venice and has remained one of his most popular operas. Since "Rigoletto," the composer has pushed minor characters, who are not often the protagonists, into the center of the narrative.