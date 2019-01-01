'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 102: 班味 (ban wei)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

When Chinese friends introduced Jamie from Singapore to this self-deprecatingly humorous expression, she felt a deep resonance. This phrase is used to describe a state of fatigue caused by high work pressure and heavy workload. It made Jamie realize that many people share her feelings of work fatigue. When talking about “班味,” she always smiles and says, “Yep, I’ve been there.”

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.