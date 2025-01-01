Capturing the city's pulse in piano melodies

Shanghai-based composer Luo Wei has become synonymous with the city's soundscape through his decade-long Piano Essay series.

Shanghai-based composer Luo Wei has become synonymous with the city's soundscape through his decade-long Piano Essay series. In an interview with Shanghai Daily, the "piano poet" reveals how urban walks and coffee shop encounters transform into musical diaries.

Nature and Urban Resonance The composer finds harmony between urban landscapes and natural tranquility. "Whenever I approach the Huangpu River or Suzhou Creek, my heart naturally quietens," Luo said. "Shanghai embodies a classical elegance that harmonizes perfectly with the piano. The city's interplay of light and shadow, its labyrinth of streets, and its cultural essence seem to flow effortlessly through the piano's rhythms."

Strolling: The Wellspring of Inspiration Walking serves as both meditation and muse for the artist. "Many of my compositions feature the word 'stroll' in their titles," Luo said. "Walking and observing are central to my creative process – whether along Fuxing Road, Fenyang Road, or Huaihai Road. The cool shade of plane trees in summer, the faint melancholy beneath autumn leaves – these elements intertwine with the city's spirit. As I wander these streets, a silent dialogue emerges between humanity, trees, seasons, and history."

Piano Essay: A Musical Diary of the City A decade-long project transforms urban encounters into musical archives. "My most distinctive work is the Piano Essay series, an 11-year project comprising 450 pieces," Luo explained. "These piano diaries document every corner of Shanghai – paths walked, cafes lingered in, chance encounters, and coffees tasted – all crystallized into musical notes. For instance, Dreaming on Nanchang Road originated from a rainy-day retreat into a red telephone booth, a moment that felt like traversing time to capture the subtle rhythms of residents' daily lives."

The Dance of Music and Time Temporal fluidity shapes the composer's approach to musical storytelling. "Musical time can flow linearly or leap abruptly," Luo noted. "Take A Stroll on the Bund: it begins with clock-like rhythms mimicking a leisurely walking pace. When the melody 'turns a corner' to encounter a historical building, it traces its past, then suddenly expands with the modern grandeur of Lujiazui. This layered interplay of time and space binds the city and music in continuous motion."