Feature / Art & Culture

Capturing the city's pulse in piano melodies

﻿ Wang Xinzhou
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
Wang Xinzhou Zhou Shengjie
  18:41 UTC+8, 2025-03-15       0
Shanghai-based composer Luo Wei has become synonymous with the city's soundscape through his decade-long Piano Essay series.
  18:41 UTC+8, 2025-03-15

Shot by Zhou Shengjie, Wang Xinzhou. Edited by Zhou Shengjie. Reported by Wang Xinzhou. Subtitles by Zhou Shengjie.

Shanghai-based composer Luo Wei has become synonymous with the city's soundscape through his decade-long Piano Essay series. In an interview with Shanghai Daily, the "piano poet" reveals how urban walks and coffee shop encounters transform into musical diaries.

Nature and Urban Resonance

The composer finds harmony between urban landscapes and natural tranquility.

"Whenever I approach the Huangpu River or Suzhou Creek, my heart naturally quietens," Luo said. "Shanghai embodies a classical elegance that harmonizes perfectly with the piano. The city's interplay of light and shadow, its labyrinth of streets, and its cultural essence seem to flow effortlessly through the piano's rhythms."

Strolling: The Wellspring of Inspiration

Walking serves as both meditation and muse for the artist.

"Many of my compositions feature the word 'stroll' in their titles," Luo said. "Walking and observing are central to my creative process – whether along Fuxing Road, Fenyang Road, or Huaihai Road. The cool shade of plane trees in summer, the faint melancholy beneath autumn leaves – these elements intertwine with the city's spirit. As I wander these streets, a silent dialogue emerges between humanity, trees, seasons, and history."

Piano Essay: A Musical Diary of the City

A decade-long project transforms urban encounters into musical archives.

"My most distinctive work is the Piano Essay series, an 11-year project comprising 450 pieces," Luo explained. "These piano diaries document every corner of Shanghai – paths walked, cafes lingered in, chance encounters, and coffees tasted – all crystallized into musical notes. For instance, Dreaming on Nanchang Road originated from a rainy-day retreat into a red telephone booth, a moment that felt like traversing time to capture the subtle rhythms of residents' daily lives."

The Dance of Music and Time

Temporal fluidity shapes the composer's approach to musical storytelling.

"Musical time can flow linearly or leap abruptly," Luo noted. "Take A Stroll on the Bund: it begins with clock-like rhythms mimicking a leisurely walking pace. When the melody 'turns a corner' to encounter a historical building, it traces its past, then suddenly expands with the modern grandeur of Lujiazui. This layered interplay of time and space binds the city and music in continuous motion."

The Warmth of Music

Melodic narratives breathe life into concrete spaces.

"Living in this city, I'm constantly moved by countless fleeting moments," Luo emphasized. "Creation isn't just documentation – it's a gift to Shanghai, adding warmth through music. When street stories transform into melodies, the city sheds its cold architectural shell, becoming a living entity that carries collective emotions and memories."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
﻿
