'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 103:来日方长(lai ri fang chang‌‌‌‌)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Singaporean student Maureen believes that the Chinese proverb "来日方长" carries multiple meanings and is highly versatile. It can be used to remind others not to make rash decisions, or to tell family and friends with hope that there is still a long way to go to create more memories together. To her, this heartwarming Chinese saying is the perfect expression of the deep emotional bonds between loved ones and friends.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.