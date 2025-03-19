Imaginaries of Modernity explores travel and artistic innovation
The Instituto Cervantes in Shanghai presents an exhibition titled "Imaginaries of Modernity (1920-1940): Exploring Travel and Artistic Innovation."
In the early 20th century, the world of art and design was undergoing a radical transformation, driven by avant-garde movements such as Cubism, Futurism, and Surrealism.
These movements not only redefined artistic expression in the West but also left a lasting impact on visual communication across the globe, including in China. The posters from this era serve as fascinating artifacts, showcasing a blend of Western and Eastern aesthetics and the innovative use of typography influenced by Modernism and Art Deco.
Among the pieces featured in this exploration is a rare Chinese poster from the collection of Ding Yi, a renowned artist and collector in Shanghai. Unlike the Spanish posters aimed at promoting tourism, Chinese posters of the time focused on advertising luxury and exotic products.
Shanghai, a cosmopolitan hub, was at the forefront of this trend. The featured poster, an advertisement for a tobacco brand called "La Dicha" (meaning "pleasure"), exemplifies the fusion of traditional Chinese elements with avant-garde influences.
The posters from this era are more than mere advertisements. They are cultural bridges that connect diverse artistic traditions.
If you go:
Dates: through May 5, 11am - 6:30pm
Tickets: Free admission
Venue: Instituto Cervantes (Shanghai) 塞万提斯学院
Address: 208 Anfu Rd 安福路208号