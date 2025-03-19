Imaginaries of Modernity explores travel and artistic innovation

The Instituto Cervantes in Shanghai presents an exhibition titled "Imaginaries of Modernity (1920-1940): Exploring Travel and Artistic Innovation."

In the early 20th century, the world of art and design was undergoing a radical transformation, driven by avant-garde movements such as Cubism, Futurism, and Surrealism.

These movements not only redefined artistic expression in the West but also left a lasting impact on visual communication across the globe, including in China. The posters from this era serve as fascinating artifacts, showcasing a blend of Western and Eastern aesthetics and the innovative use of typography influenced by Modernism and Art Deco.