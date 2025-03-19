﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Imaginaries of Modernity explores travel and artistic innovation

An exhibition at the Instituto Cervantes titled "Imaginaries of Modernity" explores travel and artistic innovation.
﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Arina Yakupova Jiang Xiaowei Ow Jackie
  18:39 UTC+8, 2025-03-19       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei, Ow Jackie. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Ow Jackie.

The Instituto Cervantes in Shanghai presents an exhibition titled "Imaginaries of Modernity (1920-1940): Exploring Travel and Artistic Innovation."

In the early 20th century, the world of art and design was undergoing a radical transformation, driven by avant-garde movements such as Cubism, Futurism, and Surrealism.

These movements not only redefined artistic expression in the West but also left a lasting impact on visual communication across the globe, including in China. The posters from this era serve as fascinating artifacts, showcasing a blend of Western and Eastern aesthetics and the innovative use of typography influenced by Modernism and Art Deco.

Imaginaries of Modernity explores travel and artistic innovation
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Arina Yakupova explores the exhibition.

Among the pieces featured in this exploration is a rare Chinese poster from the collection of Ding Yi, a renowned artist and collector in Shanghai. Unlike the Spanish posters aimed at promoting tourism, Chinese posters of the time focused on advertising luxury and exotic products.

Shanghai, a cosmopolitan hub, was at the forefront of this trend. The featured poster, an advertisement for a tobacco brand called "La Dicha" (meaning "pleasure"), exemplifies the fusion of traditional Chinese elements with avant-garde influences.

The posters from this era are more than mere advertisements. They are cultural bridges that connect diverse artistic traditions.

If you go:

Dates: through May 5, 11am - 6:30pm

Tickets: Free admission

Venue: Instituto Cervantes (Shanghai) 塞万提斯学院

Address: 208 Anfu Rd 安福路208号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ma Yue
