Kafka's 'The Metamorphosis' gets a fresh look in Shanghai

An international creative team, led by British director Rich Rusk, has adapted Franz Kafka's "The Metamorphosis" into a new play.

Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center will stage British director Rich Rusk's adaptation of Franz Kafka's novel "The Metamorphosis" till the end of this month. "The Metamorphosis" deals with the story of Gregor Samsa, a salesman who wakes up one morning to discover himself strangely changed into a giant insect. He and his family struggle to cope with the situation.

Actors use tense body language instead of traditional lines to show that the twisted limbs are not simply a display of suffering but a struggle to break free from the "shell of social discipline." "The story is about a family going through extremely large changes," said director Rusk. "Every single family around the world has the same experience, including children going through their teens or in their first job." "Along the way in life, we all have these changes and challenges. Our story looks at these changes in an abstract way and puts them on one person, and it's related to everyone," he said.

This is Rusk's third collaboration with the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center. The father's stern admonition, the oppressive atmosphere at the dinner table, and the children's painful choice between traditional filial piety and personal pursuit are all too common in Asian families. "We bring both English and Chinese perspectives together and find things universal to everyone within it while allowing the original book to come alive in a modern way," said Rusk. With stage and costumes designed by Hong Kong designer Ruby Law, Rusk describes the play as an exciting visual feast with fast-paced music and movements.

The winding air conditioning and exposed water pipes on the stage create an industrial maze-like home space. These pipes are the setting and the concrete expression of the protagonist's inner world. "This play is funny, moving, and challenging for both the performers and audiences," said Rusk.