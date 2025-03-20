Archeological display covers 11,000 years of Yangtze River Delta

Over 400 relics from 26 excavation sites are on display in Zhejiang Museum's Gushan Pavilion and the West Lake Gallery until May 25.

Over 400 relics from 26 of the 140 excavation sites uncovered by archeological institutes last year in Zhejiang Province are on display at Zhejiang Museum's Gushan Pavilion and the West Lake Gallery until May 25. The exhibition features four sections that illustrate 11,000 years of history in Yangtze River Delta. This annual archeological event in Hangzhou, known as the "Oscars of Zhejiang Archeology," transcends a typical relic exhibition by transporting guests back in time through interactive storytelling. Shanghai Daily has selected some of the standout displays.

Prehistory (11,000-4,000 BC) Last year, Zhejiang Institute of Archeology discovered a new site in Yunhe County called Xianshengwan, 26 years after uncovering Haochuan Culture in the southwestern Zhejiang in 1998. This discovery has enhanced our understanding of the accurate age of Haochuan Culture. Haochuan Culture was at its peak during the late period of Liangzhu Civilization. The artifacts, burial techniques and tombs are identical in many ways. This 4-millennium relic site is thought to bridge the gap between the Neolithic sites unearthed in different batches. Haochuan people polished stone items with bamboo tubes and silica sand, which often took months. The discovered handicrafts show sophisticated cultivation techniques, as seen by the carved holes and smooth surfaces. The unearthed ceramic vessels stored food and drink. They are composed of clay and adorned with decorative patterns. For that historical period, the firing procedures were deemed novel.

Ti Gong

Shang-Zhou: c.1600-256 BC Hangzhou Institute of Archeology began excavation of Fujiazhi Relic Site near Baima Lake in Binjiang District last year. It is thought to have been part of Yue Kingdom from the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC) to the Warring States Period (476-221 BC). The antiques discovered as far lend credence to this notion. According to the institute's plan, Fujiazhi will need three years to excavate. Modern-day Zhejiang arose from the ancient Yue Kingdom and is still characterized by Yue culture. Archeologists expect Fujiazhi to provide insights into the lives of Yue people throughout history. Fujiazhi also has Neolithic relics. A local came across a stone axe while clearing soil in 1989. The axe was identified by professionals as coming from the adjacent Kuahu Bridge Neolithic Site.

Ti Gong

Han and Tang dynasties (206 BC-907 AD) Wuxing Sanwan Kiln Site, located at the foot of Xisai Hill near Huzhou, has emerged as a watershed moment in Zhejiang's ceramic history during the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220 AD) and the Three Kingdoms (220-280 AD). Last year, archeologists discovered a massive kiln complex that rewrites the history of early Chinese pottery invention. Two of the four dragon-shaped kilns on the site are still intact. According to fragments of huge jars, basins and ritual vessels, the kiln produced unglazed hard pottery vessels that were burnt directly in flames. There have been more than 25 unique decorative designs discovered. Cylindrical tools with the characters "张" (zhang, probably a kiln master's surname) and "七" (seven, most likely batch codes) were discovered. The chronological markings on shards may be Zhejiang's earliest recorded kiln-dating evidence, providing rare insights into the region's ceramic history.

Ti Gong