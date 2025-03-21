Grammy-winning flutist blends tradition with bold improvisation

His artistry, steeped in tradition yet infused with innovation, has captivated listeners globally, earning him a place among the most revered flutists of our time.

With a touch that is both evocative and ethereal, Chaurasia has reawakened the soul of the bansuri, the side-blown traditional Indian bamboo flute. As the scion of a musical dynasty and the devoted disciple of the legendary Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rakesh Chaurasia has emerged as a luminary in his own right.

Celebrated flutist and double Grammy winner Rakesh Chaurasia will perform alongside sitar virtuoso Purbayan Chatterjee in a special act that is destined to be the highlight of Chaiti Arts Festival’s evening of Indian classical music.

Chaurasia is deeply attuned to the spiritual and healing essence of music, describing his performances as a form of sacred communion. He has collaborated with artists of every genre worldwide, yet for all his exploration of diverse styles, he remains deeply rooted in the timeless traditions of classical music, ensuring his artistry retains its soulful authenticity.

The Indian flutist last performed in Shanghai in 2023.

“It was mesmerizing,” the multi-award-winning Chaurasia told Shanghai Daily in a phone interview.

“I remember the crowd was almost 60-80 percent Chinese, if not more. It was wonderful to see them. I remember they were quite receptive to our music. Perhaps their receptiveness stemmed from the unique sound of the flute. Also, we were performing without any written notes, unlike in the Western orchestra, so that must have been unique to them. I quite enjoyed playing for them, and I hope we can entertain them this time too.”

Chaurasia, while schooled in the Maihar gharana, a lineage of musicians known for their distinctive musical style, is receptive to improvisation and experimenting with new genres.

“Absolutely. Why not? We are no longer rigid like old times. There is a lot of room for improvisation. If I enjoy film music, why should I deny myself that luxury? We perform with jazz and other Western musicians; when I like something, I try to incorporate some of their tunes or notes into my music. This involves deviating from a specific raga, but as long as I and the audience enjoy it, there's no harm in it,” he said.

“Of course, a lot of it depends on the occasion and the audience. At a strictly classical festival like Sawai Gandharva (in Pune, India), nobody would do such a thing because the crowd is also different.

“Gharanas were big before, and there were strict rules. They had their own ragas, but today everyone is playing each other's ragas. Why restrict yourself to one gharana when you like some other ragas? It was very important once upon a time, I accept that, but we are no longer that rigid. Each and every one of us is playing what we like and enjoy.”

Chaurasia received two Grammy Awards in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album and Best Global Music Performance categories for "As We Speak" in 2024. He collaborated with Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain on the album that merges Indian and Western classical music with jazz and bluegrass influences.

On March 29, the mellifluous flute of Chaurasia will entwine with the eloquent melodies of Chatterjee’s sitar, offering audiences a passage into the intricate realms of Indian classical music. A night of transcendence awaits, whether you are a devoted admirer or a newcomer to its magic.