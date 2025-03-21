Loro Piana celebrates its centenary with an exhibition in Shanghai

In celebration of its centenary and to honor its long-standing bond with China, Loro Piana recently unveiled its inaugural exhibition at the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) in Shanghai.

In celebration of its centenary and to honor its long-standing bond with China, Loro Piana unveils its exhibition at the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) in Shanghai. For the first time, the prestigious museum opened its doors to a luxury house. Titled “If You Know, You Know: Loro Piana’s Quest for Excellence,” the exhibition serves as a tribute to the Maison’s rich heritage, from its meticulous craftsmanship of heirloom raw materials, and the creation of its iconic finished garments, to the Italian brand’s unparalleled six-generation family legacy.

Curated by Judith Clark, whose hands-on approach mirrors that of Loro Piana, the exhibition offers visitors a profound, unforgettable, and deeply emotional experience. It creates a dialogue between the past and present, where the unyielding pursuit of the finest quality meets the ethereal softness of Loro Piana’s fabrics.

Hyea W Kang

Loro Piana’s history is intricately woven with China’s own narrative, and in many ways, it is here that the journey to its crowning achievement – cashmere – began. In an act of gratitude, the exhibition highlights this cherished relationship, emphasizing the mutual respect and admiration that has flourished between the two. As the first luxury brand to be showcased within the state-of-the-art galleries of MAP, Loro Piana chose to share its story in a fresh, innovative way. The exhibition blends cutting-edge museology and exhibition design to offer an experience that is both informative and sensory.

This immersive journey unfolds through landscapes viewed with a sensory and tactile lens, seamlessly blending an array of archival documents, materials, artworks, including those from the Sergio and Luisa Loro Piana Collection and the Pinacoteca di Varallo, heirloom fabrics, fibers, and 33 specially crafted, dramatic silhouettes. These elements deepen the connection between source and object, territory and fiber, while elevating Loro Piana’s savoir-faire to new heights of experimental and artistic brilliance. Spanning more than 1,000 square meters across three galleries and 15 rooms, the exhibition invites visitors into the world of Loro Piana. Every space is thoughtfully designed with a curated selection of materials, textures, and colors, meticulously chosen to reflect the Maison’s DNA and origins. The soft carpets, Cashfur-lined walls, and natural materials such as wood, leather, brass, and “sanpietrini” stone create a warm, harmonious palette of vivid hues, light tones, and subtle shades of beige. At the heart of Loro Piana’s pursuit of excellence is its relentless journey to find the world’s finest raw materials. “If You Know, You Know: Loro Piana’s Quest for Excellence,” with a title that balances both levity and gravity, is an inspiring tribute to the Maison’s narrative and the diverse regions from which it sources its rare and precious fibers. The exhibition explores the artistry of craftsmanship over spectacle, highlighting the masterful chain of hands and the Masters of Fiber who have shaped Loro Piana’s century-long journey. It unfolds through various themes and sections, each underscoring the brand’s unwavering values. To tell this remarkable story, the curator Clark delved into the extensive Archivio Storico (Historical Archives) housed in Varallo, the same valley in Piedmont, Italy, where the Loro Piana family legacy began long before the company’s founding in 1924.