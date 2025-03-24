'Peace' Concert to launch Shanghai Spring Music Festival

Artists and troupes from over 10 countries and regions, such as Germany, France, Italy, Britain, the US, and Japan, will put on 56 stage shows, including 50 music concerts and 6 dances, from March 23 to April 9.

A concert titled "Peace into the Future" opened the 40th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival on Sunday evening.

The opening concert marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The performance includes Lu Qiming's symphonic piece "Ode to the Red Flag."

Baritone Liao Changyong from Shanghai and veteran actor Pu Cunxin from Beijing have also lent their voices.

It has been 55 years since China and Italy established diplomatic ties. The festival will run seven concerts with Italian themes that will feature jazz, orchestral and folk music and songs.