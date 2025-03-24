|   
Feature / Art & Culture

'Peace' Concert to launch Shanghai Spring Music Festival

﻿ Ma Yue
  17:02 UTC+8, 2025-03-24       0
The 40th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival will hold 56 performances from March 23 to April 9 starting with "Peace into the Future" on Sunday evening.
﻿ Ma Yue
A concert titled "Peace into the Future" opened the 40th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival on Sunday evening.

Artists and troupes from over 10 countries and regions, such as Germany, France, Italy, Britain, the US, and Japan, will put on 56 stage shows, including 50 music concerts and 6 dances, from March 23 to April 9.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The 40th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival opens on Sunday.

The opening concert marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The performance includes Lu Qiming's symphonic piece "Ode to the Red Flag."

Baritone Liao Changyong from Shanghai and veteran actor Pu Cunxin from Beijing have also lent their voices.

It has been 55 years since China and Italy established diplomatic ties. The festival will run seven concerts with Italian themes that will feature jazz, orchestral and folk music and songs.

'Peace' Concert to launch Shanghai Spring Music Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai baritone Liao Changyong (top right), actor Pu Cunxin (top left) and conductor Yu Long (below) perform in the opening concert.

"A Dream of Splendor," a Chinese opera by Shanghai Opera House will be staged at Shanghai Grand Theater on March 28.

On March 30, the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Zhang Yi, will perform Rodion Shchedrin's "Anna Karenina, Ballet in Three Acts."

On April 2, Chen Xieyang will lead the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra in a concert of classical works by Ye Xiaogang.

'Peace' Concert to launch Shanghai Spring Music Festival

Shanghai Poly Grand Theater will host the premiere of Wang Yabin's dance drama "Journey to The West" on April 3.

Young artists and entertainers will also get the chance to showcase their talent. On March 28, the Shanghai Conservatory of Music Percussion Orchestra will perform a fusion concert at Shangyin Opera House that combines percussion, sound, light, and electricity.

