Stage set for AIA Grand Theater's new season

Imported musicals including "The Lord of The Rings," "First Date" and "Sunset Blvd," which stars Sarah Brightman, are leading the AIA Grand Theater's 2025 performance season.

Imported original musicals including "The Lord of The Rings," "First Date," and "Sunset Blvd," which stars Sarah Brightman, are leading the AIA Grand Theater's 2025 performance season. It includes 30 stage productions of 64 performances. The musical "The Lord of The Rings," scheduled in October, draws inspiration from J.R.R. Tolkien's eponymous trilogy. The narrative commences as the Hobbits joyously celebrate Bilbo Baggins' 111th birthday. His nephew Frodo is propelled into a legendary and treacherous odyssey across Middle-earth.

Russian musical "First Date," to be staged in September, is a Broadway urban romantic comedy crafted by a constellation of American film and television practitioners, including the screenwriter of the hit series "Gossip Girl." Set in an unpretentious restaurant nestled in city center, "First Date" unfolds the story of Aaron, a novice in the realm of dating, and Casey, a seasoned dating connoisseur, as they embark on their very first encounter. As the date progresses, the two realize that the emotional chasm between them is not as insurmountable as they initially believed.

West End musical "Sunset Blvd," starring Sarah Brightman, will be staged from April 18 to 27. The stage play "Kairoutei Satsujinjiken," adapted from Japanese writer Higashino Keigo's novel of the same name, has been scheduled on May 17. As for dances, choreodrama "The Thunder," produced by Beijing Dance Drama and Opera, is China's first dance drama focused on anti-drug themes. It will be performed on July 1 and 2. Director Zhang Jigang's famous creation "Thousand-Hand Kwan-yin" will also be performed, with the specific date yet to be announced.