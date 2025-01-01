'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 104: 三人行必有我师 (sān rén xíng bì yǒu wǒ shī‌‌‌‌)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Andreas from Indonesia, an English teacher, deeply resonates with the profound educational meaning of the saying. This phrase not only represents a thirst for knowledge but also reflects the admirable quality of humbly learning from others. He often learns a lot from his students, such as optimism, kindness, and creativity, which is why this proverb has inspired him a lot.

