"Fool, Leaving the Shelter of Seclusion," a major survey exhibition of Werner Büttner, one of Germany's most influential artists, is held at Yuz Museum in Shanghai through June 22.

It is Büttner's first institutional solo exhibition in Asia.

Organized by Yuz Museum in close collaboration with the artist and the curator Thomas Eller, the exhibition features 46 artworks – 39 paintings and 7 sculptures, rendering a comprehensive overview of the artist's career spanning from 1979 to 2024.

Born in Jenain in 1954, Büttner is a key figure on the German art scene of the late 20th century. With his close friends, Martin Kippenberger and Albert Oehlen, he formed a strong presence, emerging in the late 1970s, projecting a sense of humor that was intended to shake up and fuse an art scene steeped in rigid conceptualism.

Their "joy of (bad) painting" became an inspiration for a new generation of artists and "electrified" a whole generation of younger painters, like Daniel Richter and Jonathan Meese, both his students and today's heavyweight names in the history of contemporary art. Büttner also left his influence on many of his Chinese students who went to Hamburg.